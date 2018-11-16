Help Fund Summer Camp and Enjoy Exclusive Monthly Best and Rare Wine Reward
Recruiting for Good is on a mission to help fund summer camp; and will reward referrals with monthly rarely found Vintages for a period of one year.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Now you can use your social network to make a difference with Recruiting for Good. Enjoy exclusive vintages monthly, only found at L.A.'s best wine stores like; Heritage Beverly Hills, The Wine House in West L.A., and Wally's Santa Monica.”
Why We Help Fund Summer Camp
1. Investing in enriching experiences prepares kids for tomorrow's jobs.
2. Save families money (average cost of summer camp in L.A. is $500 a week).
3. Moms deserve and need a fun vacation away from the kids (even for a couple of hours each day).
How to Make a Difference and Enjoy the Best Vintage Reward
Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com, participation is confidential.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Happiness is helping kids grow within, and rewarding the world's best vintages to share with family and friends. Imagine, every month enjoying a bottle of 2013 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, or 2014 Mommessin Clos De Tart."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with World's Best Parties, Travel, and Experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause, mom club, and personal service "Helping Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com
Fund Summer Camp, is funded by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding, Santa Monica based community service, 'Our Moms Work,' providing cost free compassionate and confidential career mentoring services. 'Can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends; we listen, and can help.' To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org
In 2019, Recruiting for Good is launching Kids Love Work, offering cost free mentoring services in Santa Monica, to learn more visit www.KidsLoveWork.com; imagine kids learned about ownership and responsibility to love work and life.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn