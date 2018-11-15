Meals On Wheels of Staten Island and La Bella Marketplace Launch 10,000 Meals Campaign

Beginning November 15th Through January 1st La Bella Marketplace Will Be Collecting Donations To Help Feed Staten Island Seniors

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staten Island, New York, November 15th, 2018 – La Bella Marketplace, located at 99 Ellis Street in Staten Island, has joined forces with Meals On Wheels of Staten Island and launched the 10,000 Meals Campaign to raise both awareness and funding to feed home bound Senior Citizens on Staten Island this holiday season. It also marks the first event Meals On Wheels of Staten Island is hosting to kick off the Subaru Share The Love Campaign beginning November 15th as well.

“We provide over 2,000 meals a day to Staten Island Seniors who are home bound or otherwise unable to feed themselves,” said Joseph Tornello, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Staten Island. “We are pleased to partner with a local business such as La Bella and encourage everyone to consider donating during this campaign to help make the holidays a litter brighter for our Senior Community.”

La Bella Marketplace will be adorned with kiosks and signage promoting the campaign beginning November 15th and ending January 1st and patrons will be able to donate during checkout if they so choose. A $30 donation is enough to provide a Senior with 10 nutritious meals, and the goal is to raise enough money to fund 10,000 meals. Any donation no matter how large or small will be accepted.

“Meals On Wheels of Staten Island is an outstanding organization and we’re happy to partner with them during the upcoming holiday season,” said Nicholas Pesce, Owner of La Bella Marketplace. “Senior hunger is an issue on Staten Island that often gets overlooked and we hope this campaign will raise both awareness and funding to feed those in need.”

In addition to making a donation while shopping, you can also contribute to the 10,0000 Meals Campaign any time by texting the word “LABELLA” to the number 313131 from your cell phone or visiting www.mealsonwheelsofsi.org

About Meals On Wheels of Staten Island

Meals on Wheels of Staten Island is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide two nutritious meals each day, delivered by volunteers, to the home bound elderly who are unable to shop for or prepare their own meals. It currently feeds over 1300 seniors, many of whom rely on Meals on Wheels of S.I. as their only source of nutrition. Eighty percent of the meals are delivered by volunteers.

