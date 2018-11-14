Arecont Vision Costar Receives ASTORS Homeland Security Award at ISC East
AV Costar Total Video Solution™ recognized by American Security Today with Homeland Security Award at ISC East 2018
Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTSI)
Kyle Parker, Vice President of Americas Sales for Arecont Vision Costar, accepted the award on behalf of the company. “We are very appreciative that our new total solution has received this amazing industry recognition,” said Mr. Parker. “With this product and services offering, our customers now have excellent additional cloud-enabled choices that include our technology-leading megapixel cameras, video recorders, and advanced VMS software, or using component products integrated with other ONVIF-compliant or MegaLab™ certified vendor products.”
Announced in the first half of 2018, the Total Video Solution delivers the key components required for a modern video surveillance system from a single, proven video surveillance manufacturer. The solution includes Arecont Vision Costar’s proven, Made in USA, MegaIP™ single-, dual-, and multi-sensor megapixel cameras that help ensure maximum cybersecurity. Also included are the new world-class ConteraIP™ megapixel camera series with choice single- and multi-sensor models that offer industry-standard capabilities and powerful additional features.
To complete the new solution, Arecont Vision Costar also added advanced video management software with the ConteraVMS™ and the ConteraCMR™ family of four cloud-managed video recorders. ConteraWS™ web services completes the offering, bringing a range of cloud-enabled benefits to both end user customers and to systems integrators and security dealers. When deployed as a total solution, the customer merges the reliability of local recording with video distribution, viewing, and administration over the cloud in a cost-effective and highly cyber-secure manner.
Customers may select a complete solution from Arecont Vision Costar, or integrate their choice of components with existing cameras, VMS or NVR systems, and infrastructure via ONVIF compliance. The MegaLab™ test facility has also been used by dozens of other industry leading vendors to go beyond ONVIF standards, ensuring the best possible integration with Arecont Vision Costar products.
Learn more about the award-winning Arecont Vision Costar Total Video Solution here - https://tinyurl.com/ya4sqs3w. To see examples of Arecont Vision megapixel cameras that are installed throughout the Javits Convention Center, visit the Where in the World Have YOU Seen AV media library online at https://media.arecontvision.com/.
ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTAR
Arecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. The company offers two complete megapixel camera families – the MegaIP™ series includes Made in USA, cyber-secure MicroBullet®, MicroDome®, MegaBall®, MegaDome®, MegaVideo®, MegaView®, and SurroundVideo® models, plus the world-class ConteraIP™ series dome and bullet models. Both camera families offer single- and multi-sensor choices that are integrated with the ConteraVMS™ (video management system), ConteraWS™ (web services), and the ConteraCMR™ (cloud-managed video recorder) series for traditional or cloud-based video surveillance solutions as part of the Total Video Solution.
Arecont Vision Costar supports integration with leading 3rd party products through the Arecont Vision MegaLab™ and via ONVIF compliance.
