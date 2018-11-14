There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,041 in the last 365 days.

Marmalade Legend Dean Ford To Release New Solo Album “This Scottish Heart”

LONDON, UK, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marmalade legend Dean Ford has finally released the project that showcases his under-appreciated talents as a writer, and instrumentalist. “This Scottish Heart” includes thirty tracks that will amaze the listener with its strong melody, intelligent harmonies and catchy song craft throughout.

As the lead vocalist of the U.K. group, Marmalade, Ford contributed to their eight Top Ten U.K. hits, throughout the 60s and early 70s, as altogether they had twelve songs in the Top 30. The group's biggest International song was the now standard, “Reflections Of My Life,” which Dean co-wrote and is re-visited here as a tasteful acoustic number.

With lyrics covering all aspects of his life, Dean is finally able to relate the truth of his journey through these “reflections” of his life. A wide variety for many genres to enjoy.

Watch the promotional video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IF75HKvsGxU

The new recordings showcase the story of his life, which started in Scotland. Disc two's lyric content describes his life in Scotland and its history.

Almost entire album performed and sung by Dean. Recorded in a small kitchenette area entirely with his laptop computer.

Tracks:
Disc 1 A New Day | Little Man | Running Out Of Time | Natasha | The Blue Angel | Butterflies In June | Until The Day I Die | I Got You | God Is | Precious Little Boy | Merry Go Round | Cowboy Joe | Restless Heart | He’s An Angel | Left My Heart In Mexico | When Will It End | Dreamland

Disc 2 Glasgow Road | This Scottish Heart | Glasgow Night | Bonnie Mary | Made In Scotland | A Song For Mary | Nineteen Fifty Three | Daddy | Buddy, Roy And Dion | Blue Horizon | Callander | For McDougall | Reflections Of My Life

Release Date: 9th November 2018
Label: Shine On Records

To pre-order: http://www.gonzomultimedia.co.uk/product_details/16131

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
Distribution channels: Music Industry