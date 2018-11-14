Family Drama over the Holidays: Supportiv Releases Article Collection Full of Tips
How to Set Boundaries, Manage Conflict, Cope, and Be Resilient Throughout the Holiday SeasonBERKELEY, CA, 94704, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supportiv, the support network that matches users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support on any life struggle –from anxiety and stress to relationship or work conflicts to loneliness and grief– announces its newest article collection on managing the inevitable family drama that comes along with holiday cheer.
“Emotional wellbeing and self-care can go right out the window around the holidays, especially when you gather with family members who know better than anyone how to push your buttons. This collection of articles is designed to help navigate triggers, mitigate the impact of family time, and prevent stress and burnout from all the ‘good cheer,’” says Supportiv Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk.
“We’ve hand-picked article topics and experiences that we know from user input are driving the most anxiousness and stress at the holidays. Family commitments and interactions are something so many struggle with,” says Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi.
Featured topics include:
- Relatives Who Don’t Believe in Mental Health
- Explaining Your Life Choices Like a Boss
- Introducing a New Significant Other at the Holidays
- Going Through the Holidays Alone
- Don’t Let Holiday Travel Throw You Off
- Keep Your Holidays Festive, Not Frenzied
- Cultivating Resilience Around the Holidays
- When Politics Arise at the Family Table
- Shut Down Body Shaming Relatives
- What To Do About A Bully In The Family
- Grief and Loss at Holiday Gatherings
Kickoff articles are available at http://www.supportiv.com/family-drama, with new articles being added through the coming weeks.
Supportiv has already helped over 54,000 users feel less stressed, lonely, angry, sad, anxious, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and service recommendations.
