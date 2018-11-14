Media5 Corporation and Cortina Access deliver integrated voice support for optical network devices
The integration of the M5T SIP E-DVA into the CortinaTM CA82xx family of SoC has resulted in a comprehensive, and low-cost optical network SoC solution.
Through this collaboration, the SIP based M5T SCE SDK for E-DVA is integrated into the CortinaTM CA82xx systems enabling faster time-to-market and reduced development costs of PON (Passive Optical Network) equipment.
“Integration with Cortina’s unique, low-power and high performance Passive Optical Network (PON) technology meets the gateway specifications of the world’s leading cable service providers,” says Mr. Stéphane Ross, Product Line Management Director at Media5. “With this collaboration, both Media5 and Cortina are committed to delivering the best-in-class VoIP embedded services for worldwide customers, enabling them with an easy pre-integrated solution & quick time-to-market advantage”.
“Carriers looking for a complete solution over the access network will find the comprehensive M5T E-DVA fully integrated with the Cortina CA82xx PON SoC. The result of this successful partnership reaffirms our mission of connecting people and homes through a highly integrated and fast time-to-market platform. It is bringing the efficient network closer to consumers”, states Dr. Stewart Wu, Vice President of Marketing at Cortina Access.
ABOUT THE MEDIA5 M5T SIP SDKs
Highly interoperable, secure and customisable, the M5T SCE SDK for E-DVA implements a rich feature set allowing the creation of unique and tailored applications. By removing the need for complicated integrations or deep VoIP know-how, manufacturers’ will see their time to market and development cycle of optimised voice enable products significantly reduced. With the fast growing deployments of optical fibre around the world, the collaboration between Media5 and Cortina offers a great advantage for manufacturers looking to build cost-efficient VoIP-enabled Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) products.
ABOUT MEDIA5
Media5 Corporation is a global supplier of multimedia communication solutions, well-known for its reliable, carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways. With a focus on innovation and excellence in customer support, Media5 delivers highly adaptive hardware and software components for business multimedia communications and collaboration. Media5 is present worldwide with local representatives in North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.
The M5T SIP Client Engine SDKs are deployed in millions of devices worldwide. They are used for SIP Client products by many major telecom equipment manufacturers, system integrators, OEM/ODMs, and OTT developers in different vertical markets. Learn more on media5corp.com.
ABOUT CORTINA ACCESS
Cortina's industry leading innovative technologies create new paradigms of broadband access from the service providers to the digital home. Cortina's mission to "Connecting People and Homes" removes the last infrastructure bottleneck and delivers efficient bandwidth to the homes, bringing the network closer to consumers. cortina-access.com
