The Pacific Mesothelioma Center Raises Over $143,000 for Mesothelioma Research at Annual 5K Walk for Meso!
The Pacific Mesothelioma Center raises mesothelioma awareness and funds for it's innovative mesothelioma research at annual 5K Walk for Meso.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Mesothelioma Center at the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute marked its 7th annual 5K Walk/Hike for Mesothelioma on Oct 21, 2018, at the Paramount Ranch. With over 350 walkers, the event raised over $143,000 for malignant pleural mesothelioma research.
The 5K walk for mesothelioma plays a special role to many people for different reasons. For some, it offers them hope, that someday soon there will be better treatment options for this devastating disease. For others it offers them comfort, it reminds them of a family member or friend who died of mesothelioma too soon. And for mesothelioma warriors, who are able to see other warriors like themselves at the walk, it reminds them to keep up the fight.
Walkers arrived at The Paramount Ranch at around 9 AM and after receiving a complimentary T-shirt, and fruit products generously donated by Dole set out on the 5K or 1-mile hike.
After the walk, participants enjoyed a catered lunch by local Agoura Hills favorite Italia Deli, music by DJ Drew Young, and a program led by Master of Ceremonies CHiPS star Larry Wilcox. The live auction featured items such as a photo safari for two in South Africa and a Four Seasons Hotel luxury package. The opportunity drawing featured items such as gift baskets, dining and adventure certificates, and weekend getaways.
Many attendees walk to honor those they have lost to this devastating disease. Returning walker Delia states "I attended the walk to honor my late husband Sal, who courageously battled mesothelioma and sadly lost the fight this past March. I found the walk emotional and at the same time cathartic as it gave me hope that the money raised for research would one day find a cure. There are so very little research funds given to rare, aggressive and deadly cancers like mesothelioma.”
Lisa, a first-time walk attendee shared ” I organized Team Bruce for the walk to honor my dad Bruce Frederiksen who lost his battle earlier this year and to show support for everyone else whose lives have been devastated by this horrible disease. It was an emotionally charged day but I was so proud of the increased awareness this event brought to our cause and I'm thrilled about our successful fundraising for the research that will one day lead to a cure”.
The walk also brings together mesothelioma warriors including two-year mesothelioma survivor Tina who shared with us ”I keep telling my family that there are two fighters in this fight, me and mesothelioma and there’s only going to be one winner, and I’m going to be the winner”.
Donations for the 5K Walk for Mesothelioma are still being accepted at www.phlbi.org/5k-walk-for-mesothelioma.
About the PMC: Established in 2002, the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC), a division of the PHLBI, is focused on the treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The PMC serves a growing number of mesothelioma victims by supporting the nation’s first-of-its-kind research lab which provides laboratory-to-the-bedside research that improves mesothelioma victims’ lives and longevity. www.pacificmesotheliomacenter.org
