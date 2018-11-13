Caserta Designated Premier Partner for Google Cloud Platform
Caserta's expertise in cloud enablement, data science, data engineering and DevOps empowers joint clients to innovate and transform their businesses, respond faster to customer needs, and gracefully progress into the technologies of tomorrow. Among many successes, Caserta helped The New York Times re-architect a legacy on-premises data ecosystem to Google Cloud Platform on a very tight deadline and realize the many benefits of the cloud.
"Achieving the distinction of Google Premier Partner is a testament to our exceptional technical expertise, consistent client successes and industry-leading time-to-value," noted Caserta founding President Joe Caserta. "We are proud to have achieved the highest level of Google Premier Partner status. We are excited to continue to expand our partnership with Google and are committed to providing our joint clients the best strategies, architectures and implementations to advance their businesses today and in the future."
Caserta helps business leaders transform their company to become digital and analytics driven. They innovate strategic solutions to deliver fast time-to-value through technical design and advanced data analytics implementations. The firm specializes in data science, data engineering and data intelligence. Caserta prides itself on meticulous client service and dedication to solving its clients' toughest data challenges.
About Caserta
Caserta is a strategic consulting and advanced implementation firm focused on data and analytics. Our clients trust us to provide transformative data strategies and solutions to advance their businesses. Our solid track record of client success coupled with our industry-leading tech expertise ensures our clients' projects are completed on time, within budget and with minimum disruption. Caserta is helmed by industry expert and author Joe Caserta who founded the company in 2001. Visit https://caserta.com for more info.
