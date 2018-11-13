Empower Digital Trust With OX Zion - a Blockchain-Enabled BOS
Vantage Agora integrates blockchain technology into their premier Business Operating System (BOS) OX Zion to provide Proof of Existence for all documentation.
Via a distributed ledger, OX Zion provides a comprehensive solution to verify authenticity and uniqueness of agreements/contracts. Documents stored to blockchain acquire a unique ID number that ensures their validation.
Alterations of a document require a new unique ID to be added to the blockchain, keeping track and creating an immutable record or “chain” of documents. Utilizing the blockchain ledger to send out meta-data provides the necessary authenticity and synchronization of documentation that we all crave. Prior to this technology, there was no way to independently confirm a version of an agreement to be authentic.
Through the proof of concept integration of OX Zion with blockchain technology, validity of important documents can now be easily verified. Even a minor change like removing a space would constitute a document to receive a new checksum and blockchain ID -therefore, no longer being a true match to its previous version.
Vantage Agora CEO & Co-Founder, Sudhir Achar states, “Blockchain has the power to transform the society we live in today. It’s innovative and on the cutting edge of technology - a true, secure source for digital trust."
“By providing validation, documentation, metadata and status updates, it becomes simple to manage and track documents to their true source. Empower digital trust using OX Zion to change the way you record, store and manage sensitive documents," says Mehul Kenia, Vantage Agora Product Architect.
Vantage Agora is ramping up their blockchain efforts in preparation and support of the Blockland Cleveland initiative, seeking to establish Cleveland as a significant tech hub and leader in blockchain solutions. The Blockland Conference at Huntington Convention Center is one of the first blockchain education conferences to provide experiential learning through hands-on coding and real-world problem solving with a focus on solutions for business and government applications. The conference will be held December 1-4, 2018.
About Vantage Agora: Vantage Agora, founded in 2004, is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio. They are a Gartner-recognized, global provider of customized technology solutions on OX Zion, an industry-leading Business Operating System that creates powerful Data Analytics for business leaders. Because of key insights that OX Zion offers, Vantage Agora was recently named a CIO Applications Top 10 Broker Management Solution Provider and Top 25 Insurance Technology Company.
