GETTING TRAPPED IN AN ADDICTION IS NO LONGER A ONE WAY TICKET.

The problem is that addictions are a disease mainly of the brain and the experts try to educate the mind when it is the brain that needs healing.

ADDICTION IS THE ABNORAMMLY EXCESSIVE LOVE OF THE BAD HABIT THAT CAUSES TEMPORARY PLEASURE AND THEN RESTLESSNESS, UNEASE, TIREDNESS ETC. AND ONLY WHEN ONE LEARNS TO HATE IT WILL ONE BECOME FREE OF IT!” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 13, 2018 -- From amongst the 1% richest people to top leaders along with quite a large percentage of the population suffer from addiction in some form or another. Neither money nor power can help them to get rid of their affliction. There is a simple reason for this! Our experts have still not figured out how to cure this disease. The problem is that our experts have not figured out that the brain and mind are two separate entities. We lump them together as the single entity of the mind. When the brain is defective we still diagnose it as the mind that is defective. The experts have just one solution for any kind of bad habit. They try to educate the mind to try to give up this desire to indulge in the affliction. The problem is that this is a disease mainly of the brain. So the experts try to educate the mind when it is the brain that needs healing.There is the brain wheel of consciousness and the mind wheel of consciousness. We keep focusing on the mind and keep educating it and educating it through better and better researched education. As a result the physical sciences keep improving and we are able to improve every industry. The net result is that the economy keeps lifting up. However emotional science is stagnant as its domain the brain is neglected and even miseducated. Thus finances keep improving but the emotions remain as unstable as ever. The first step towards solving these ills of society is to define clearly the brain and mind.In the case of getting rid of addictions we must understand the following.1) Mind:The mind is the 'I'/self/me. The face of the mind is the self-image. The mind is the self-image.To define the mind, define it as the self-image. To understand one's own mind understand one's own self-image. To heal the mind, heal the self-image.2) Brain:The brain is an organ of the body similar to the hands. Just like the mind/I is in full control of the hands the mind should be in full control of the brain. Ask yourself, are you the master of your brain or does your brain control parts of your self/mind?When a person is addicted to sex or drugs or smoking or even one's own ego etc., it is the brain that is addicted along with the mind. The question is how to get the two off this disease.The way things stand our culture is loaded with allurements and attractions to the extent that long before one has the first experience of the bad habit the desire takes root in the mind and the brain starts to fantasize about it. Many become receptive to the bad habit even before they have the first taste of it, then they taste it and like it so much that first the mind and then the brain both become addicted. As the addiction increases the brain starts to ooze toxic biochemicals. Especially in the case of sex addiction where approximately 9% of humanity gets trapped into, the person is fantasizing about sex but the brain is ready to 'jump' with the biochemicals pumped up and the person ready to go, all the time. This constant release of biochemicals tires the brain, the body, and the mind. Excess of any chemicals is bad and in this case over excess by far makes life miserable. It shows on the face. One can tell by the sweat as it becomes greasy. In extreme cases and there are many leaders who are afflicted to the extent that the desire for sex right now is turned on and never gets switched off. They are ready to jump again and again! It is like one is thirsty and drinks water again and again but the thirst is never quenched.Here is how to overcome this disease.You are your mind and no matter how deep the mind and brain are afflicted you have to take control of your mind. First you have to distinguish between your brain and your mind. The part of you that wants to be free of this habit is your mind and you will have to identify yourself with it.Instead of thinking good about your addiction you have to hate it. Only when the mind begins to hate the bad habit will the brain first ease up on generating the toxic biochemicals and eventually the brain will give up generating the wrong desire. The solution is to experience and feel when the desire arises, not the pleasure of indulging in the bad habit but the tiredness, pain, embarrassment, restlessness, and unease, that the brain is producing. Whenever the thirst enters the mind take your mind off it and feel all the physical pain this addiction is causing. With your mind observe the release of these toxic biochemicals as they travel through the body. By observing, experiencing and feeling the pain instead of pleasure you will be able to stop the generation of the toxic biochemicals that are ravaging your mind, brain and body.IT IS THE ABNORAMMLY EXCESSIVE LOVE OF THE BAD HABIT THAT CAUSES THE ADDICTION AND ONLY WHEN ONE LEARNS TO HATE IT WILL ONE BECOME FREE OF IT!

