Mayfair Cleaners Joins the Prestigious Evans Garment Restoration

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayfair Cleaners has announced that it has joined a growing family of premium restorers of textiles affected by floods, fires, and other disasters. The Franchise, led by industry leader Evans Garment Restoration, provides premium restoration services for clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather and suede, rugs, and specialty textiles that have been exposed to water and smoke.

The high-tech but gentle process can only be completed in specialty restoration plants by specially trained staff using Evans quality management system. Evans Garment Restoration is one of a few in the entire United States with the demonstrated ability to deliver by using Artificial Intelligence, data, and the most innovative patented processes. The company will provide service to parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska using the franchisee tag Evans Garment Restoration of Kansas City.

“When Insurance companies partner with Evans to serve their customers, they expect nothing short of perfection” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration. “That means we can only add the very best to our Franchise family and Mayfair Cleaners is one of the most high-performance cleaners in the region. ”