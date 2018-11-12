Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys Joins Local Community Partners & Volunteers to Give Away 3,500 Frozen Turkeys

Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys announce that with the assistance of community partners and volunteers they will give away a total of 3,500 frozen turkeys.

the Thanksgiving holiday gives us a reason to gather together and share our gratitude for the many blessings in our lives. ” — Glen Lerner

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES , November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys announce that with the assistance of community partners and volunteers they will give away a total of 3,500 frozen turkeys to disadvantaged Las Vegas area families to enjoy over the Thanksgiving holiday from Saturday, November 17th - Monday, November, 19th. On the second day of giving, the law firm and friends will host a family-fun Thanksgiving festival with food, entertainment, games and more, in addition to handing out frozen turkeys! All events do require families to RSVP in advance to reserve one turkey per household. A photo I.D is also required at time of pick-up.

Saturday, November 17th - Neighborhood Turkey Giveaways

On Saturday, November 17th Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys and their community partners at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will have three neighborhood pick-up stations set-up at various times throughout the day between 8 am - 3:30 pm. They will also be dropping off turkeys directly to disadvantages families.

Families are asked to RSVP in advance to reserve a turkey for pick-up at one of the three locations. RSVP details are available online at glenlerner.com/las-vegas-turkey-giveaway-rsvp/. It is important to note that the person who RSVP’d must present an ID to pick-up their turkey.

Sunday, November 18th - Main Thanksgiving Festival & Turkey Giveaway

To kick-off the holiday season on Sunday, November 18th, the law firm is partnering with the Balm of Gilead Church, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and the LVMPD for a spectacular fall festival! This event that takes place at the Church of the Balm of Gilead (860 E. Twain Ave.) from 1 pm - 5 pm. It will be a fun, family-friendly event with an estimated 5,000 Las Vegans in attendance.

Participants will enjoy a Thanksgiving festival complete with hay bales, music, entertainment, clowns, as well as clothing and food giveaways. Then prior to leaving, departing families will be given a turkey and a box of ingredients needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for the holiday.

Families do need to RSVP in advance for this event to reserve a turkey and box with all the fixings for their household. RSVP details are available online at glenlerner.com/las-vegas-turkey-giveaway-rsvp/. It is important to note that the person who RSVP’d must present an ID to pick up their turkey and other goodies for this event too.

Monday, November 19th - Neighborhood Turkey Giveaways

Glen Lerner Gives Back wraps up their Las Vegas area Thanksgiving activities on Monday, November 20th by hosting another three neighborhood turkey pick-up stations with the LVMPD between 10 am - 5:30 pm.

Families are asked to RSVP in advance to reserve a turkey for pick-up at one of these three events. RSVP details are available online at https://glenlerner.com/las-vegas-turkey-giveaway-rsvp/. It is important to note that the person who RSVP’d must present an ID to pick-up their turkey.

Reasons for Giving Back

Attorney Glen Lerner shares the following reasons for why his Las Vegas personal injury law firms give back, “the Thanksgiving holiday gives us a reason to gather together and share our gratitude for the many blessings in our lives. For our team, we are thankful for the meaningful relationships we’ve built with community groups and individuals since we first came to the area. Additionally, we look forward to fostering even more of those relationships so that we can do more by reaching more disadvantaged people in need.”

More Info About Glen Lerner

For over two decades, Glen Lerner has been a powerhouse in personal injury claims. He and his team know how to put passion into every case they handle. Glen Lerner and his team of personal injury attorneys have become one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly three hundred employees located in Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Arizona, and California.

Hurt outside one of those states? We’ve got you covered with an established network of attorneys across the country that are ready to help. When you’ve been injured due to someone else's negligence, a personal injury attorney can make the difference between whether you receive a fair amount of compensation for your suffering. Our team is also well versed in social security claims, dangerous product lawsuits, and claims for injuries due to dangerous drugs. To find additional information, visit glenlerner.com/las-vegas-injury/, or call (702) 877-1500. If you want to, you can visit us in person at 4795 S Durango Dr Las Vegas, NV 89147.

For current updates regarding legal topics and their community involvement and contributions, follow the law firm on Twitter (twitter.com/glenlerner) and like their Facebook page (facebook.com/GlenLernerInjuryAttorneys).

