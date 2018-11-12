Parker J. Cole Releases, Wanted: Stonemason
Author delivers another gemNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parker J. Cole, a Detroit, Michigan author of more than a dozen books has released Wanted: Stonemason (Silverpines Series Book 16),” her publicist announced today. The book is the sixteenth book in this series and is available at Amazon.
The fictional story takes place in the town, Silverpines. It depicts several characters such as Mallet Thorne who navigates through trouble after choosing to listen to a gypsy fortune-teller, and not his own heart.
Thorne is a stonemason by trade. After replying to an advertisement for a mail-order groom, he has every intention of becoming the husband to a widow, and father to her children. That is, until he’s emphatically sidetracked by the most beautiful woman, ever.
Parker J. Cole has a seemingly boundless imagination. She has written numerous books which genres include romance, mystery, science fiction and western.
The author is already at work on her next book. She says that keeping up with the demand for her stories require “Lots of work and sleepless nights, but my readers are worth it. All glory to God. He keeps keeping me.”
Among her other titles are, “The Cure,” “Time to Say Goodbye,” and 2018, award-winner, “Lantern of Charity (Lantern in the Window Book 4).”
“Parker knows that both illustrative and subtle details create an entertaining, grand narrative and works with that aim,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Parker J. Cole. “The plot of Wanted: Stonesman will keep the reader guessing. She’s an incredible storyteller.”
Parker J Cole is an author, speaker, and host of The Write Stuff Radio Show. She says her obsessions include her Lord, Star Trek, K-dramas, anime, romance books, old movies, speculative fiction and knitting. A self-described on and off, Mountain Dew and marshmallows addict, she shares that she writes to fill the void the sugar left behind. For more information about her books and radio program, visit www.parkerjcole.com
Wanted: Stonesman
• File Size: 2975 KB
• Print Length: 122 pages
• Simultaneous Device Usage: Unlimited
• Publication Date: October 30, 2018
• Sold by: Amazon Digital Services LLC
• Language: English
• ASIN: B07K25VP8H
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+ +1 928.275.1642
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook