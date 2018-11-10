Music Legend Eddie Jobson To Release “1971-1979 The Band Years” 2CD Set
Includes performances by Bryan Ferry, Frank Zappa, Robert Fripp, Simon Phillips, Terry Bozzio, Allan Holdsworth, John Wetton and Bill Bruford!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominated for 2019 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his innovative work along with Roxy Music, Eddie Jobson is considered the definitive musicians' musician. “1971-1979 The Band Years” is the first of five planned compilation albums, one for each decade of Jobson's outstanding career as an award-winning composer and internationally acclaimed keyboardist and electric violinist.
This first double-CD release features tracks from Jobson's band years in the '70s, including his work as a member of Curved Air, Roxy Music, Frank Zappa & The Mothers, and UK - the progressive-rock supergroup he co-founded with John Wetton, Allan Holdsworth and Bill Bruford. Classic tracks include Curved Air's “Metamorphosis,” written by Jobson at the age of 17; Roxy Music's “Out of the Blue”; and UK's “In The Dead of Night.” All tracks have been digitally remastered for this special compilation.
2CD and 8-page booklet with personal liner notes for all 21 tracks
DISC 1
1) Spanish Dream [live synthesizer solo from 1971 - Age 16]
2) Metamorphosis [Curved Air album “Air Cut”]
3) Armin [Curved Air album “Air Cut”]
4) On a Still Night [Eddie Jobson - early solo recording]
5) Yesterday Boulevard [Eddie Jobson - early solo recording]
6) As The World Turns [Bryan Ferry - non-album track]
7) She Sells [Roxy Music album “Siren”]
8) A Song for Europe [Roxy Music album “Stranded”]
9) Out of the Blue [Roxy Music album “Country Life”]
10) Läther [Frank Zappa - live recording]
11) In The Dead of Night [UK album “U.K.”]
12) By The Light of Day [UK album “U.K.”]
13) Presto Vivace & Reprise [UK album “U.K.”]
DISC 2
1) Alaska [UK album “U.K.”]
2) Time to Kill [UK album “U.K.”]
3) Nevermore [UK album “U.K.”]
4) Danger Money [UK album “Danger Money”]
5) The Only Thing She Needs [UK album “Danger Money”]
6) Rendezvous 6:02 [UK album “Danger Money”]
7) Caesar's Palace Blues [UK album “Danger Money”]
8) Carrying No Cross [UK album “Danger Money”]
Release date November 16, 2018
