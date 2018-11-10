New marketing concepts on BriefBuy.com provides customers with more product knowledge and easier shopping.

Maybe I should try something NEW BriefBuy Cool Cloze Men's Underwear

BriefBuy’s men’s underwear store launches new marketing concepts on their site. The store provides customers with more product information for easier shopping.

Still wearing what your mother bought you in high school? You really should get something new!” — BamBoo Guy

HINSDALE, ILLINOIS, USA, November 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brief Buy’s online men’s underwear store has launched several new marketing concepts on their site. The enhancements include richer product information as well as new navigation and filtering features designed to enhance each Customer’s shopping experience.

BriefBuy.com’s richer content begins with the enhanced Home page, where BriefBuy’s “Bamboo Guy” character is thinking out loud “Maybe I should try something new”. “Bamboo Guy” is typical of many men who haven’t taken the time to consider new underwear options, so “Bamboo Guy” was introduced to engage Customers with information on the new fabrics and products that BriefBuy carries, many of which are crafted in Bamboo Silk.

The richer content puts more information at customer’s finger tips so that it’s easily available to those who want it. BriefBuy carries classic brands -- Hanes, Champion, Fruit of the Loom – and also new brands -- Cool Cloze, Bamboo, Nth Degree – so it’s important that Customers are equipped with the knowledge they need to explore and get to know the new brands and products.

The new home page also makes it much easier for customers to explore and navigate the site based on their interests and needs. The Home page now includes direct navigation that allows shoppers to Explore New Brands and Fabrics, Shop by Style, Brand, ‘Best for’ Category, or by Product Feature. New filters also allow product filtering by ‘Best For’ category as well as by individual ‘Product Features’. The site also includes a dedicated shopping page for Cool Cloze products, all of which are crafted in advanced modern fabrics – Milk Silk, Modal and Bamboo Silk.

These enhancements give Customers what they need to find the right fit, and make BriefBuy.com an easy-to-find-what-you’re-looking-for site that delivers an informative, uncluttered, fast and easy shopping experience.

BriefBuy.com is owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC