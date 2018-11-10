Aimee Cabo Nikolov receives national recognition through the NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD®!

Aimed Cabo Nikolov

Unconditional Love conquers all” — Aimee Cabo Nikolov

PALMETTO BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD recognized Love is the Answer God is the Cure by Aimee Cabo Nikolov in the category of Personal Growth as a distinguished favorite.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

​

Inspirational and autobiography books have become common-place among writers, but none have shown the capacity for turning a truly difficult life into an inspiring journey. Aimee Cabo Nikolov shares her survival over child sexual, emotional, and mental abuse. In the current #MeToo climate, battered and abused women will find a confidante in Nikolov. Readers will learn that they too can survive, no matter what the world – or their abusers – throw their way.​​

"In 2019, we had true worldwide participation. Book submissions were impressive this year as we collected from six continents: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; cities such as Buenos Aires, Cairo, London, Moscow, New York; and across the U.S. We are so proud to announce the winners and favorites in our annual NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD. Great book content can be found anywhere on the globe, whether created from an individual author or a major publishing house or irregardless what continent we find it. We are happy to highlight these books and share their achievements."  said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.

​



Love is the Answer God is the Cure - Inspirational Book