PatchMaster Franchise Expands in South Carolina Suburbs of Charlotte
Local resident Brandon Salata brings drywall repair franchise to Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Indian Land, servicing York and Lancaster Counties
In summer 2018, he acquired the rights to a territory in Charlotte’s south suburbs, servicing York and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina (including Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Indian Land). He is already expanding, creating jobs for drywall repair specialists working with him.
“In my experience working in construction, I witnessed firsthand a need for this service in our market,” said Salata, owner of PatchMaster Serving York and Lancaster County. “PatchMaster is a well-oiled machine that supports me with operations, sales and marketing.”
PatchMaster's business model is simple: offer customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. It seems obvious, but most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don't want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don't have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.
When deciding to purchase a franchise, Salata was inspired by his wife who runs an interior design and staging business servicing the local real estate community.
“I’ve witnessed my wife doing her own thing over the years and it has been very inspiring. Finally, one day I thought to myself: I am smart enough to do my own thing too,” Salata added. “I am really looking forward to expanding my business and hiring more team members as I focus on operations, customer service and business development.”
PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can't seem to get finished. PatchMaster also works with disaster cleanup and restoration companies to restore drywall. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“Brandon represents the kind of leaders we’re looking for to help us expand PatchMaster,” said Kathleen Kuhn, CEO and President of PatchMaster. “He is dedicated to customer service and constantly improving how his franchise functions. We are thrilled to watch as Brandon grows his business, servicing clients and bringing job opportunities to his community.”
PatchMaster comes with the backing of Master Home Services, parent company of HouseMaster. With more than 315 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009. Additionally, HouseMaster’s average gross sales are the highest in the home inspection franchise market.
Currently, PatchMaster has more than 19 franchises signed in 46 territories with 10 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has growth opportunities across the nation, targeting states like North Carolina, Florida, California and Arizona; franchise territories are also available across Canada.
No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training and resources to learn the model and run the business. It's a great model for anyone seeking a low investment, home services business opportunity. The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500. The system provides ongoing support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit Patchmaster.com.
