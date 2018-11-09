NEWS:Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Host 1st Annual Albuturkey Giveaway to Give 1,000 Frozen Turkeys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Host 1st Annual Albuturkey Giveaway to Give 1,000 Frozen Turkeys to Local Families for Thanksgiving

Our law firm was built on the principles of going the extra mile and positively making a difference in lives of those in need. That is why we decided to up our charitable donations this...” — Kevin Rowe

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law offices of Lerner and Rowe host their first annual Albuturkey Giveaway on Monday, November 19th, in “The Pit” north parking lot at the University of New Mexico located at 1414 University Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 in partnership with Cumulus Media. Families are invited to stop by to pick up one frozen turkey between 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Plus, there will be live radio remotes and for each of the 1,000 frozen turkey handed out, a family receives a FREE drawstring bag!

“Our law firm was built on the principles of going the extra mile and positively making a difference in lives of those in need. That is why we decided to up our charitable donations this Thanksgiving holiday by personally giving away 1,000 frozen turkeys to Albuquerque families that may otherwise not have the option to purchase one on their own, ” stated attorney Kevin Rowe. “We are also grateful for our community partners at Cumulus Media for their help coordinating the event and for introducing us to enthusiastic volunteers that share our passion to give back!”

To learn more about Lerner and Rowe’s Albuturkey Turkey Giveaway, please go to lernerandrowe.com/albuturkey-giveaway/. Or, contact Cindy Ernst via email at cernst@lernerandrowe.com.

