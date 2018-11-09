Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Host 2nd Annual Tucson Gobbler Giveaway Give 1,200 Frozen Turkeys for Thanksgiving

The law offices of Lerner and Rowe announced their 2nd Annual Tucson Gobbler Giveaway will be hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson on November 20th.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES , November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law offices of Lerner and Rowe announced their 2nd Annual Tucson Gobbler Giveaway will be hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and will take place on Tuesday, November 20th, from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm at the Roy Drachman Clubhouse located at 5901 S. Santa Clara Ave. Families are invited to stop by to pick up one frozen turkey and stay for the fun festivities planned. Plus, for each of the 1,200 frozen turkey handed out, each family will receive a drawstring bag that includes side fixings to be enjoyed with their turkey.

Tucson Gobbler Food, Fun & Entertainment

Lerner and Rowe is also excited to announce for 2018, their community partners at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson help amped up the festivities by providing bounce castles, food and free Boys & Girls Clubs memberships. Other highlights include live radio remotes, games and more!

“Thanksgiving is the season of giving and sharing gratitude with our families, friends and neighbors. We couldn’t be more pleased for the opportunity to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson to make our 2nd Annual Tucson Gobbler Giveaway even more spectacular than last year for disadvantages families in Tucson,” said attorney Kevin Rowe.

To learn more about Lerner and Rowe’s 2nd Annual Tucson Gobbler Giveaway, please contact Cindy Ernst via email at cernst@lernerandrowe.com.

