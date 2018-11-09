AmeriConstruction and American Medical Devices Jointly Sponsor Josh Abbott Band’s Veteran’s Day Fundraiser November 10th

Waite Enterprise CEO Daniel Waite Announces Subsidiaries Sponsorship of Country Sensation Josh Abbott Band Concert at the Roundup in Boerne, TX!

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DALLAS, TX – Daniel Waite is proud to announce that two subsidiaries of the parent holding company, AmeriConstruction and American Medical Devices, will be sponsoring the upcoming concert of Country sensations the Josh Abbott Band (https://www.joshabbottband.com/#!/). The concert will be held November 10th at 8 PM in Boerne Texas at The Roundup Beer Garden. VIP and regular seating is still available to the Veteran’s Day Fundraiser for $25-$95 at the Roundup's site (http://www.therounduptx.com/events/josh-abbott/) with seats costing $5 more at the door if any are available. Josh Abbot is a world renowned country sensation boasting 2 top 10 US country charting CD’s, Small Town Family Dream and Front Row Seat.

The band, originally from Lubbock Texas, is coming home while on tour to celebrate Veterans Day and help raise funds for American Vets. “This is a great event,” Waite explains, “even if it was just a concert they are a great band and are beloved in Texas, but the fact is, this concert is being thrown for a great cause. People will have a great time and help those brave Americans who deserve our respect and any assistance they can be provided. They protected this nation so that we can develop great businesses like AmeriConstruction and AMD. We’re all honored to be a part of this. This is the type of event and the type of brand that we intend to develop at Waite Enterprises, with every partner, every subsidiary, and every forward thinking strategy that we develop."

AmeriConstruction is a highly respected contractor in the Dallas area. The popular contractor intends to further salute American Veterans by offering any US Vet a 10% discount on any construction project, whether it be for a home or business project. American Medical Devices is an emerging medical devices company in the middle of a successful national roll-out of their Vagal Nerve Neuro Stimulator, a proprietary non-narcotic treatment and pain suppression device.

About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.

About American Medical Devices, LLC:

American Medical Devices is a medical device company located in Dallas, Texas. American Medical Devices is a growing company currently releasing and delivering a proprietary pain treatment device called the Vagal-Neuro Stimulator.

About AmeriConstruction:

AmeriConstruction is a leading construction company in the Dallas/Fort Worth region of Texas. AmeriConstruction has been a successful roofing specialist in the commercial and residential roofing business with over 30 years of experience working with homeowners, business owners and insurance companies in the area. They are noted for their quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service.