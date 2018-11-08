Challenge to Consumers: Make the Next Plastic Straw Your Last

CircleTerra helps food service industries by providing sustainable to-go options

CircleTerra, EarthXFilm hope to eliminate one million plastic straws in 6 months

If we can get consumers to start refusing single-use plastic straws, or begin asking for biodegradable paper straws, it won’t take long before businesses take notice.” — Kelly Freeman, CircleTerra

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A North Texas sustainable disposable tableware company is challenging consumers and business owners to reduce single-use plastic straw consumption by one million straws over the next six months.

CircleTerra is partnering with EarthX (the world’s largest Environmental Conference, Expo and Film festival) to promote the EarthxFilm Strike Out Straws pledge. The campaign hopes to put an end to single-use plastic straws by changing behavior at the consumer and business levels.

“Single-use plastic straws take more than 200 years to break down and are becoming more and more detrimental to our oceans and wildlife,” says CircleTerra owner Kelly Freeman. “If we can get consumers to start refusing single-use plastic straws, or begin asking for biodegradable paper straws, it won’t take long before businesses take notice.”

Businesses (and governments) are taking notice. Both Starbucks and Disney Parks have rolled out plans to phase out plastic single-use straws by 2020. Malibu, Miami Beach and Seattle have passed plastic straw bans or restrictions. Freeman says businesses can be on the right side of history by joining the movement now.

“This can be a selling point for businesses that eliminate their plastic straw consumption,” says Freeman. “There are alternatives that can still be used by consumers and discarded, but without the long-term negative consequences to the planet.”

Kelly Freeman is available for interviews, or to help businesses who want to ditch their plastic straw habits. To get in touch with Kelly, email her at kellyfreeman@circleterra.com.

About CircleTerra

CircleTerra is a woman-owned business headquartered in the wonderful city of Garland, TX. We have a heart for providing customers quality, sustainable and healthier choices for their disposable tableware and to-go containers. We are on a mission to eliminate the use of single-use plastics and Styrofoam used for our food. We've been in business since 2016 and serve numerous customers in various industries. For more information, go to www.circleterra.com. To learn more about the Strike Out Straws Campaign, go to www.EarthXFilm.org/strike-out-straws-pledge/

