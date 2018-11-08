2019 Vision Awards NAMIC Announces Call for Entries
Showcases the Best of Original Linear and Digital Multicultural Programming
“More than 25 years ago, our members called for greater recognition of the networks, distributors and content creators for their accomplishments in fostering programming diversity across all platforms,” said NAMIC’s President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Now, more than ever, it is vital for our industry to shed light on the culturally diverse communities we serve. Our annual Vision Awards salute those who understand and commit to diversity and inclusion as both a moral and business imperative.”
Original programs reflective of the depth and breadth of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color, which aired November 1, 2017 to November 30, 2018, qualify for submission.
The competition consists of 20 categories: Animation, Awards & Honors, Children, Comedy, Daytime, Documentary, Drama, Foreign Language, Lifestyle, News/Informational, Original Movie or Special, Reality, Reality-Social Issues, Sports, Variety/Talk Show, Best Performance - Comedy, Best Performance - Drama, Best Performance - Daytime, Digital Media - Short Form and Digital Media – Long Form.
The Vision Awards extends eligibility to: Broadcast Networks and Stations (National, Network-Owned and Operated, Affiliates); Cable Networks (National and Regional); Cable Operators (Local Origination Programs); Syndicators (First-Run Original Programs); and VOD (Cable and/or Broadcast Content for Digital Platforms Including Web/Mobile).
Judging will be focused on overall imagery (creativity, originality, and presentation); sensitivity (consideration given to social or cultural nuances); writing (depiction of issues relevant to people of color); and the quality of acting in the performance categories. A distinguished group of entertainment industry executives and content creators will comprise the judging panel. In February 2019, entrants will be personally notified and the nominations will be publicly announced.
For more information on the 2019 NAMIC Vision Awards or to access detailed eligibility requirements and online submissions information, visit www.namicvisionawards.com or contact Sandra Girado at NAMIC's national headquarters at 212-594-5985. To stay connected, join the conversation on LinkedIn and follow us @NAMICNational on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to grow and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
