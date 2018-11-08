SemaConnect to Exhibit at 2018 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo

SemaConnect smart EV charging stations

EV charging company will demonstrate sustainable solutions to green building professionals in Chicago

CHICAGO, USA, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, a leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to North American commercial markets, announces its participation at the 2018 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo happening next week at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Greenbuild, sponsored by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the largest green building conference and expo in the world. This year’s attendees can attend sessions on sustainable materials, net-zero buildings and new building codes. International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will present the opening plenary.

“Chicago is one of the leading cities in the country for LEED certification and green buildings, so we’re especially excited that they’re hosting Greenbuild this year,” said Don MacNeil, director of sales at SemaConnect. “We’re looking forward to discussing sustainable practices and EV charging with green building professionals.”

SemaConnect charging stations are the preferred solution for office, multifamily, retail and other businesses because of their smart features. The SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations and SemaConnect Network make it easy to add charging as a service to most places of business. Station owners can create membership groups, manage access control, set pricing or run sustainability reports. “Greenbuild is the perfect forum to share our technology,” continued MacNeil, “since many of those attending either drive a plug-in or plan to as their next car. Most consumers are choosing to do the right thing and live with a sustainable mindset.”

SemaConnect will display electric vehicle charging stations at the expo on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 14 and 15, in booth 1012. Conference attendees can see the Series 6 smart commercial charging station in person and ask the SemaConnect EV charging experts about the technical specifications, new updates to EV charging technology and the monthly USGBC-endorsed webinar.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.