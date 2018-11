Ai4 Healthcare: The First Conference to Exclusively Explore How AI and ML Are Impacting The Healthcare Industry

The two day conference will occur on November 12/13 in New York City. Top companies from across the industry: Pfizer, Kaiser Permanente, Sanofi, Aetna, etc.

From pharma to provider to payor, everyone has to understand what AI means to their business or risk being left behind. Through Ai4 Healthcare, we hope to increase AI confidence for our participants.” — Michael Weiss, Co-Founder, Ai4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- For those familiar with the healthcare industry, it's no surprise that adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning strategies is no easy task. In an industry filled with concerns about patient privacy and FDA regulations, implementing cutting-edge technologies requires a firm understanding of the risks. The benefits of implementing AI, both to outcomes and bottom lines, have become too obvious to ignore. Top companies have entered into a mad dash to figure out how they can build an AI competency within their organizations before competitors leap ahead.In its inaugural year, the Ai4 Healthcare Conference is taking place at the center of this industry-wide AI transformation. The conference provides a venue for knowledge sharing for executives to compare notes on their AI woes and successes. Speakers from top healthcare companies including Aetna, Mount Sinai, Sanofi, Dignity Health, Novartis, Anthem, Pfizer, NewYork-Presbyterian, and others will take the stage to discuss how they have successfully implemented and benefitted from artificial intelligence and machine learning.Day One, November 12th, is the Data Summit , which is geared towards technical job roles: the builders, engineers, and architects. Technical leaders at major hospital systems, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers will take a deep dive into the specifics of their machine learning models.Day Two, November 13th, is the Business Summit, which is intended for business-focused and hybrid job roles: the executives, product leads, and heads of innovation. The content will focus on the business impact of top AI use cases in the healthcare industry including AI for patient care, medical imaging & diagnostics, management, and research & development.Once the conference ends each day, "AI After Dark" picks up with a series of curated dinners on Monday night and an Ai4 bar crawl on Tuesday. You can apply to attend Ai4 Healthcare, taking place on November 12th and 13th, 2018 at 117 W 46th Street, New York, NY.Common AI applications in the healthcare industry include AI for electronic health records, pricing & risk, population health, diagnosis & prescription, medical devices, brand management, chatbots, insurance fraud, case prioritization, imaging insights, and drug discovery. Healthcare companies are making use of artificial intelligence at every level, causing company-wide changes in internal operations, investment decisions, and end products.Ai4 Healthcare is part of the larger Ai4 Conference Series which organizes industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. Most recently, Ai4 Finance took place on August 21st and convened all the major banks and hedge funds to explore AI. The organizers behind Ai4 have also convened tens of thousands of people for the future festival known as Worlds Fair Nano. Click here to explore Ai4's main website.CALL FOR PRESS: Are you a journalist who writes about healthcare? Do you write about AI in healthcare?! Email us at info@ai4.io to request press credentials.Confirmed Speakers To The November Conference Include:Peter Fleischut, SVP and Chief Transformation Officer, New York-Presbyterian HospitalVish Anantraman, Chief Innovation Architect, Northwell HealthRajeev Ronanki, Chief Digital Officer, AnthemJodie Gillon, Global Medical Lead Patient Engagement Rare, PfizerMadhuri Sebastian, VP AI Partnerships, GE HealthcareDmitriy Gorenshteyn, Senior Data Scientist, Memorial Sloan KetteringSasha Gutfraind, Senior Healthcare Data Scientist, Blue Health IntelligenceMark Kanner, Lead Data Scientist, AetnaTawnya Infantino, Senior Director of Digital Products, Dignity HealthChristopher Lehmuth, Senior Director - Enterprise Data, Express ScriptsMelanie Kambdur, Search Team Lead, OscarSean Lane, CEO, OliveIsabelle Lousada, CEO, ARCMichael Recht, Head of Radiology, NYU LangoneBülent Kiziltan, Former Head of Deep Learning, AetnaSanji Fernando, VP of OptumLabs, UnitedHealth GroupMichael Berger, VP - Population Health Informatics, Mount Sinai HospitalEmmanuel Fombu, Director of Digital, NovartisErik Pupo, Chief Information Officer, Columbia University Irving Medical CenterDavid Tsay, Associate Chief Innovation Officer, New York-Presbyterian HospitalChris Steel, Senior Director, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, IQVIALen Usvyat, VP - Integrated Care Analytics, Fresenius Medical CareAdam Jenkins, Data Science Lead, BiogenMichael Frank, Director Strategy World Wide R&D, PfizerViraj Patwardhan, VP Digital Design & Consumer Experience, Thomas Jefferson University HospitalJohn Fahrenbach, Data Scientist, University Chicago Hospital