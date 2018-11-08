Exhibit by Aberson presents KOLLABS | New Work November 8 6 until 8 PM

Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present an exhibition of recent works by KOLLABS, a collaborative art endeavor by Anke Schofield and Luis Garcia-Nerey

Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present an exhibition of recent works by KOLLABS, a collaborative art endeavor by Atlanta-based artist, Anke Schofield and Miami-based artist, Luis Garcia-Nerey. The show opens Thursday, November 8th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

Schofield and Garcia-Nerey have been friends for over twenty years. At least once a month, they traverse over 600 miles to convene and collaborate on wildlife-inspired, mixed media artwork. In these pieces, the pair pull from their personal artistic processes to produce work with whimsical imagination and eye-catching texture.

These paintings by KOLLABS invoke a sense of wonder and construct an intriguing narrative taking the viewer on a journey through their surreal aesthetics. Their experimental, multi-layered process utilizes photographs, roofing tar stain, oil, charcoal pencil, acrylic and oil paints. Within that layered artistic process, Schofield explains that the featured animal subjects are often determined instinctually as they create the works, “We choose the animals that fit best in the aesthetic environment.”

Garcia-Nerey and Schofield push the boundaries for each new body of work to create pieces that evoke a dialogue with the animal kingdom and playfully challenge the viewers to think outside of the norm.

