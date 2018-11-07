John Marshall Law School Named a Best School for Legal Technology
John Marshall was selected as one of only 30 schools in the nation to make the honor roll.
According to preLaw magazine, “Law schools were graded based on the breadth of their intellectual property and patent law offerings; the number and types of courses; whether they offer a clinic, externship or lab; whether they offer a certificate in technology law and an LLM; and whether they have technology journals and student groups.”
For years, John Marshall has been known as a leader in the field of intellectual property. The law school’s Intellectual Property Law program was ranked #15 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Graduate Schools and the program has been continuously ranked since IP rankings began in 2000.
Each year, John Marshall offers more than 75 courses focused on IP, information technology or privacy law. Additionally, John Marshall’s Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law offers LLMs for practicing attorneys and MJs for non-attorneys, in intellectual property or information technology and privacy law. John Marshall is also one of only a handful of law schools in the country to have a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office-Certified clinical program serving the entire United States.
Students at John Marshall have the option of joining many IP-related student organizations, including the Intellectual Property Society and the Entertainment & Sports Law Society. The law school also has two technology journals, the Review of Intellectual Property Law and the Journal of Information Technology & Privacy Law.
About The John Marshall Law School
The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.
