BoardBookit Introduces Discussions to Board Portal Platform
Collaborate, clarify, and comment on board agenda items and documents with live discussions directly in the intuitive and secure BoardBookit platform.
BoardBookit Discussions is an essential tool for optimal board of directors collaboration and communication. “Discussions is critical for seamless communication and directly contributes to the success of any company at the board level,” says Marion Lewis, BoardBookit CEO. “The ability for our users to collaborate through live discussion on agenda items and documents prior to and in between board meetings prepares directors and allows them to provide more valuable guidance.”
BoardBookit Discussions includes robust features for administrators to align board communication with existing document/communication retention policies and protect against discoverability.
• Turn Discussions On and Off
• Purge Discussions
• Comment Deletion in Discussions
Directors benefit from BoardBookit Discussions by allowing thoughtful conversation and receiving clarification prior to a meeting. By providing a secure place for meeting preparation, directors will be able to fill their duties more effectively.
• Simple Interface for Easy Reading and Contribution
• Updated in Real Time - Syncing not required
• Available on All Devices - Web, iPad, iPhone, Android tablets and phones
“Our technology is continually evolving for the benefit of our users and future customers,” says Jeanette Thomas, BoardBookit Chief Technology Officer. “Corporate governance requires more than providing secure documents, but should also facilitate secure collaboration. Boardbookit Discussions accomplishes this goal.”
About BoardBookit
BoardBookit is a boardroom empowerment platform built to streamline and innovate board administration, board member responsibilities, and board meeting best practices. BoardBookit was architected with input from corporate governance professionals to enhance the way board meetings and preparation are experienced. Centered around security and collaboration, BoardBookit ensures a seamless and intuitive experience trusted by companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.BoardBookit.com.
