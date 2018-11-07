SIPA, a Colorado Tech Authority, Meets with Political Advisor from the Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary

SIPA Executive Director Jack Arrowsmith & Political Advisor Zoltan Guba

Hungarian Political Advisor visits with SIPA to discuss best practices, digital government, and smart cities

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoltan Guba, political advisor from the Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary met with SIPA Executive Director Jack Arrowsmith last Tuesday to discuss the 2012 Digital Government Strategy; an initiative aimed at building an effective and accountable digital government for residents of the US. During his trip to the States, Guba will meet with government technology leaders in Nevada, Washington DC, Arizona, and Colorado to ask about topics that will help inform Hungary’s digital government initiatives and business structures.

General Manager of Colorado Interactive (CI) Mike Ansley and Secretary of State Wayne Williams were also part of the conversation revolving around public administration best practices, digital government, cyber security, and smart cities. Guba shared with those in attendance that Hungary struggles with nation wide adoption of digital government because of the consistent and reliable over-the-counter service that’s available. In Hungary, over-the-counter interactions cover over 2,500 different types of cases and taxes and generally hold under 15 minute wait times. Citizens trust government but do not, yet, feel comfortable with the idea of digital services because more than one third of Hungarian citizens over 15 face difficulties in online interactions and most individuals prefer face-to-face contact with public authorities for government services.

“Most governments are addressing this same issue - migrating residents from face-to-face government transactions to efficient and user-friendly online services,” said SIPA Executive Director Jack Arrowsmith. “Technology, every year, becomes more and more important, and government strategy benefits in so many ways from it.” A digital government has many benefits, including being cost-effective, convenient, and available to meet many different needs at one time. The partnership between SIPA and CI, and other state technology organizations, has been making strides in efficient and transparent government services through websites and phone applications; meeting residents where they are rather than asking them to come into the office.



ABOUT SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective electronic government services by placing more government information and services online to benefit the residents of Colorado. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. For more information about SIPA, please visit www.colorado.gov/sipa.