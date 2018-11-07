Veterans and Active Military, Enjoy A Complimentary* Sunday Supper on Veteran’s Day at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Veterans can receive the three-course Sunday special by presenting their military I.D. Reservations are required to receive the special offer, which is only available to U.S. active and former military. Tax and gratuity are not included. Offer not available in private dining.
The three-course Sunday Supper begins with a choice of salad: Caesar, Chopped, Pear & Pecan, Signature Wedge, Spinach & Bacon or Kale Salad.
Then feast on Perry’s Famous Pork Chop. This tender, seven-fingers high chop. It is cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized, and served with homemade applesauce. To make it even more dramatic, this amazing meat lover’s delight is carved tableside.
For your grand finale, indulge in Perry’s luscious Dessert Trio. This signature dessert features a generous tasting of three dessert favorites—Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée, Chocolate Crunch and Praline Cheesecake.
This Veteran’s Day, be pampered by Perry’s gracious, knowledgeable and attentive staff. We promise you a Rare and Well Done® experience. And thank you for your service!
About Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry’s currently operates 14 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Birmingham, Denver, and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. For more information and updates on Perry’s Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.
*Reservations are required. Each veteran and active military must be accompanied by a guest purchasing an entrée or Sunday Supper Special and must present their military I.D. to qualify for a complimentary meal.
