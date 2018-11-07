Peregrine Energy Partners Acquire Royalties in Yazoo County, MS
Peregrine continues to drive value with latest acquisition in the historic Tinsley Field.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED_STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Yazoo County, Mississippi from an undisclosed seller.
This acquisition features production from over 100 currently producing wells in the historic Tinsley oil field. According to Peregrine’s Managing Director Josh Prier, “The Tinsley Oil Field has been producing since 1939 and continues to march along today.”
“With Denbury Resources as the operator on the properties,” Mr. Prier added, “we know that we have a well-capitalized company whose core competency is in enhanced recovery methods. We expect this to be an asset that provides steady cashflow for years to come.”
Over the past 12 months, Peregrine has been very active nationwide, deploying over $30 million to mineral owners looking for divestment options for part or all of their producing royalties.
While Peregrine retains some of each property in-house, they also divest a potion of each asset, often to 1031 exchange clients who are looking for options outside of traditional real estate.
“As 1031 investors continue to learn about their options with regard to replacement property, many are just now learning about producing oil and gas royalties,” said Wolf Hanschen, Co-Founder of Peregrine. “Oil and gas royalties have been used for decades by investors exiting brick and mortar real estate. This acquisition will go to help feed a growing demand from those clients who are looking to diversify their exchange into more than traditional real estate.”
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 15 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.
With its corporate headquarters in Dallas and an acquisition office in Denver, Peregrine is dedicated to providing value and optionality to royalty owners to maximize the value of their minerals while delivering institutional quality royalty properties to clients looking for long-term monthly income from a non-correlated asset class.
To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or Josh@peregrinelp.com. To learn more about available 1031 properties, contact Wolf Hanschen at (214)-483-1997 or Wolf@peregrinelp.com.
