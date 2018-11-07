Stonehill Raises Money for USF Health Stroke Research as Part of Its One Percent for the Community Program to Create Healthier, Smarter, and Cleaner Futures

BELLEAIR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it successfully hosted a fundraiser for the USF Health Stroke Research Fund this past Thursday. The event was held at Mise en Place restaurant and included presentations about lifesaving work done by USF Health Neurosciences. The presentation included insights from by Clifton Gooch, MD FAAN, Professor and Chair, Department of Neurology, USF Morsani College of Medicine, and W. Scott Burgin, MD, Professor of Neurology, Cerebrovascular Division Chief, Cerebrovascular Fellowship Director, USF College of Medicine.

The fundraiser was underwritten and produced by Stonehill’s 1% for the Community program. The program allocates 1% of Stonehill’s overall revenue to causes that make for a healthier, smarter, or cleaner future. Over the last 12 months the program has made donations to the the Tampa General Hospital Foundation, The Lions Eye Institute Foundation, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Tampa Airfest.

Stroke research is a topic close to the hearts of the team at Stonehill Innovation. Its CEO, Doug Pace, is a 2-year stroke survivor and founded Stonehill after his recovery. He founded the company based on values he refined during his recovery – be optimistic, have fun, and help others to be successful. Mr. Pace has been recognized as one of the most influential consultants in the United States by Consulting Magazine and has been a finalist for United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year.

“I am happy that we could help the team at USF Health” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “As we grow Stonehill, we will continue to invest in causes that create a healthier, smarter, or cleaner future.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Customer Experience, and Business Intelligence, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.