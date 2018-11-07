Issued by B&H Worldwide

B&H WORLDWIDE OPENS NEW SINGAPORE FSL FOR FL TECHNICS

We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with FL Technics in a new region & we look forward to delivering the same high service standards to their customers in Asia as we already do in Europe”
— Stuart Allen (Group CEO)

ALPS FREE TRADE ZONE, SINGAPORE, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, is opening a new Singapore Forward Stocking Location (FSL) on behalf of FL Technics in the ALPS Free Trade Zone at Singapore's Changi Airport.

FL Technics is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and operates more than 30 subsidiaries globally. It is a current B&H customer at London Heathrow and this new location in Asia will further extend the two companies working relationship.

Increasing demand for inventory in Asia has been a key driver for providing additional regional capacity within B&H's climate-controlled facility at the Free Trade Zone. The new store will be fully operational during Q4 2018.

Singapore is one of B&H's strategic hubs for its global operation and this additional FSL service will build upon the already established seamless integration & communication between B&H’s OnTrack system and FL Technics own systems.

Says B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen: "As with our other hubs around the world Singapore can provide a full range of specialised solutions for handling critical aircraft parts. We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with FL Technics into a new region and we look forward to delivering the same high service standards to their customers in Asia as we already do in Europe".

Antony Howarth
B&H Worldwide
+44 20 8759 0215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics
Press Contact
Antony Howarth
B&H Worldwide
+44 20 8759 0215
Share This Story

Company Details
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton
UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
00447823335507
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

B&H Worldwide, recently named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

* FIND OUT MORE *

More From This Author
B&H WORLDWIDE OPENS NEW SINGAPORE FSL FOR FL TECHNICS
B&H WORLDWIDE MAKES TWO NEW STRATEGIC APPOINTMENTS TO SHAPE FUTURE GROWTH
B&H EXPANDS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT WITH TWO NEW OFFICES IN FRANKFURT AND PRAGUE AND LAUNCHES EU-WIDE ROAD TRANSPORT NETWORK
View All Stories From This Author