B&H WORLDWIDE OPENS NEW SINGAPORE FSL FOR FL TECHNICS

ALPS FREE TRADE ZONE, SINGAPORE, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, is opening a new Singapore Forward Stocking Location (FSL) on behalf of FL Technics in the ALPS Free Trade Zone at Singapore's Changi Airport.

FL Technics is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and operates more than 30 subsidiaries globally. It is a current B&H customer at London Heathrow and this new location in Asia will further extend the two companies working relationship.

Increasing demand for inventory in Asia has been a key driver for providing additional regional capacity within B&H's climate-controlled facility at the Free Trade Zone. The new store will be fully operational during Q4 2018.

Singapore is one of B&H's strategic hubs for its global operation and this additional FSL service will build upon the already established seamless integration & communication between B&H’s OnTrack system and FL Technics own systems.

Says B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen: "As with our other hubs around the world Singapore can provide a full range of specialised solutions for handling critical aircraft parts. We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with FL Technics into a new region and we look forward to delivering the same high service standards to their customers in Asia as we already do in Europe".