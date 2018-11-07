Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys Now Accepting Cases for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys will now accept cases for infants that developed NAS after their mother was prescribed opioids by a medical professional.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , US, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The offices of Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys are now accepting cases for mothers whose infants were born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome after use of prescribed opioids and replacement therapy opioids. If you were prescribed opioids or painkillers while pregnant and your baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome that required a prolonged hospital stay, reach out to us today! We are your 24/7 Injury Attorneys.

Also, don’t hesitate to reach out if your baby was diagnosed with hydrocephaly, glaucoma, congenital heart defects, spina bifida, or gastroschisis due to addiction to prescribed opioids.

What is NAS?

NAS, or Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, occurs in newborns as a result of exposure to opioids or other drugs while in the womb. When taking these drugs during pregnancy, they make their way through the placenta and pass into the fetus’s bloodstream of the fetus. As a result, the developing fetus forms a dependency on the drugs and will more than likely be born addicted to whatever drug their mother is taking. Once the baby is born, their body is no longer supplied with the drug. Symptoms of drug withdrawal appear as the chemicals work their way out of the baby’s system.

Signs of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

The symptoms of NAS can take many forms. This will vary depending on drug used, how frequently the mother was using, date of last use, and whether the baby reached full-term or was born premature. After birth, symptoms of NAS may include:

-Tremors, convulsions, and seizures

-Irritability and fussiness

-Excessive, high-pitched crying

-Problems with breathing

-Trouble sleeping

-Poor feeding ability and slow weight gain

-Mottled skin

-Tight, stiff muscle tone

-Diarrhea and vomiting

-Fever with sweating and dehydration

While these symptoms can appear immediately after birth, they could also take days, or even weeks, to fully develop and can last anywhere from a week to 6 months or more. Because symptoms of NAS can can resemble other medical conditions, we firmly recommend that you consult with your baby’s doctor or pediatrician in order to confirm a diagnosis of NAS.

Drugs that put Your Baby at Risk

Some drugs are more likely than other to lead to NAS. However, prenatal use of opioids can result in the development of NAS in more than half of the babies exposed. Due to the highly addictive nature of opioids, a mother may continue to use and abuse the drug even though she is aware of the danger to herself and her baby. Sadly, even though the drug was prescribed by a medical professional and the mother followed the exact instructions of the doctor, the baby can still develop NAS. Prescribed opioids that could lead to NAS in infants include:

-Oxycodone

-Hydrocodone

-Codeine

-Morphine

-Tramadol, and more

Further, the use of Methadone, Buprenorphine, or other opioid-like drugs to treat opioid addiction can result in transfer of the drugs to the baby and it suffering from symptoms of withdrawal. However, women currently taking opioids while pregnant should talk to their doctor or health care provider before attempting to quit use. Stopping too quickly, or ‘cold turkey,’ can cause significant harm to both the mother and the fetus.

