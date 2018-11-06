Cars Digital Announces Inventory Integration with Facebook Marketplace
Digital ad agency announces launch of inventory integration service which includes Facebook Marketplace for dealers.
“Facebook Marketplace ads an entirely new reason for car dealers to put special focus on reaching consumers through social networking; the ability to upload all vehicle inventory to the sites Marketplace. Facebook users search and find used vehicles in a variety of ways with typical search options you would expect in a classifieds website. There is also a price rating feature which lets customers know if a price is considered high or low. There are currently only a select few US companies which can add dealer inventory, although this will likely expand over time” said company CEO John Colascione.
Cars Digital syndicates vehicle data using several third party data integrations through software and technology created, by the company, called TurboListings. Facebook Marketplace now becomes an additional venue within TurboListings.
About Cars Digital Inc.,Cars Digital Inc. offers online tools and marketing that connects buyers with sellers of vehicles. Cars Digital Inc., privately-owned, and headquartered in Commack, NY, continually develops innovative technologies and services targeted at giving both consumers and dealers product suites that improve the process of buying and selling vehicles.
For more information on Cars Digital Inc. please visit http://www.carsdigital.com
John Colascione
Cars Digital Inc.
+1 631-406-4410
email us here
Video Introduction