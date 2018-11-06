Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys Now Accepting NAS cases

The law firm of Glen Lerner is now accepting NAS Cases. If your baby or a loved one’s baby was diagnosed with NAS, please contact us today.

The law firm of Glen Lerner is now accepting NAS Cases. If your baby or a loved one's baby was diagnosed with NAS, please contact Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys today.

"NAS is a serious concern for many new mothers," said Glen Lerner, attorney. "Newborns should have their best chance at life."

What is NAS?

NAS or Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome occurs when a baby withdraws from certain drugs they’re exposed to in the womb before birth. The most common cause of NAS are from opioids. If your newborn has been diagnosed with NAS and was hospitalized for longer than a week as a result, please contact us today.

When a mother takes opioids or other drugs during pregnancy, they can transfer to the baby through the placenta and create serious problems for the baby. The placenta grows in the mother’s uterus (womb) and supplies the baby with food and oxygen through the umbilical cord. After birth, the baby's dependence on the substances continues. However, since the newborn no longer has access to the drug, their central nervous system becomes overstimulated causing a withdrawal and the symptoms that accompany it.

To diagnose withdrawal, doctors may perform tests including:

The NAS scoring system. This assigns points based on each symptom and the severity. The infant's score can help determine treatment options.

Toxicology (drug) screen of urine and first bowel movements (also known as meconium). Doctors can also test a small piece of the umbilical cord.

If your newborn has been diagnosed with hydrocephaly, glaucoma, certain congenital heart defects, spina bifida or gastroschisis in addition to NAS, please contact Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys today.

