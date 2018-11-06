Chem-Dry Floor Cleaning Announces Pan India Master Franchise Agreement

Carpet and floor cleaning brand continues global growth and expanding service reach

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chem-Dry carpet and floor cleaning has signed a Master Franchise agreement for Pan India with entrepreneur Arunabh Sinha.

Sinha is the founder of UClean, India’s first organized chain of laundromats and dry-cleaning centers, and of Mint Clean, an on-demand cleaning services company serving residential and commercial customers. He brings a wealth of knowledge in both franchise operations and the cleaning industry to Chem-Dry, which he said is a natural fit for his growing roster of cleaning services.

“We have about 60 stores in 21 cities, where customers can do their own laundry or drop it off,” Sinha said. “With our IT efficiency, we have tens of thousands in our customer base and look forward to further growth. Our franchise owners have asked about adding carpet and upholstery cleaning so they could generate more business and with Chem-Dry, we can deliver the global leader’s proven process to them and their customers. When we researched Chem-Dry, we realized it would be the ideal partner for adding those capabilities.”

Chem-Dry is the world's largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise with nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses each day. Chem-Dry is aggressively seeking Master Franchise owners who want to bring this successful American brand to their country. Master Franchisees own the franchising rights to an entire region or country and have the right to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that region.

Sinha said he plans to roll out Chem-Dry across India and has already started growing. By late 2018 he projects market coverage in almost every major city across India, as well as a growing presence in secondary markets.



Chem-Dry’s entry into the Indian market also aligns nicely with an ongoing government campaign, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, which places a strong emphasis on keeping your home, street, city, district and county clean, Sinha added.

“The government is supporting initiatives that can drive this overall message,” he explained. “This support could be in terms of providing government-trained, skilled employees, as well as loans to aspiring entrepreneurs who want to set up cleaning-related businesses, so we can leverage this to offer loans to passionate entrepreneurs who want to take a plunge in the cleaning industry.”

“Chem-Dry is very excited about the opportunities for growth in India, and we are pleased to be working with such a well-established partner there,” said Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “Our 40 years of success in the United States and in more than 53 countries around the world shows that this is a long-term, stable business opportunity in any market and cultural environment. We are excited to see how quickly Arunabh has been able to integrate Chem-Dry into his existing business systems and look forward to working with him and other entrepreneurs as Chem-Dry continues to take off in other markets throughout India.”

To learn more about Chem-Dry and its franchise opportunities, visit:

www.chemdryinternational.com



Contact:

Joe Manuszak

Vice President, International Development

joe.manuszak@hrisupport.com

+1 616 560 8686

