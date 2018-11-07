Vehicle Protection Plans Are Accessible and Affordable Alternatives to Extended Vehicle Warranties

Vehicle warranty expired? You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

Extended vehicle warranty replacements are available from autopom!.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extended vehicle warranty helps drivers cover the repair and replacement costs their new or used vehicle may face. However, when an extended vehicle warranty has expired, drivers may be left with a costly bill from a mechanic or repair service.

To help drivers protect their cars and their wallets, autopom! offers accessible and affordable Vehicle Protection Plans. Vehicle Protection Plans are convenient alternatives to an extended car warranty offered by a dealership or manufacturer.

“The benefits of a Vehicle Protection Plan are very similar to those offered by an extended vehicle warranty,” explains Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “Benefits like nationwide breakdown coverage, roadside assistance, and rental vehicle assistance are all included.”

Some plans from autopom! also come with added perks, like tire protection and interest-free payment plans, which many dealerships and manufacturers do not offer.

To learn more about the accessible and affordable extended vehicle warranty plan replacements available from autopom!, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141.

About autopom! autopom!, LLC is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan guaranteed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

Automotive Peace of Mind from autopom!