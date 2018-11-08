The First Sunday of Every Month Awesome Moms Party and Love Life
Moms attend sponsored Fun Brunch Party to learn how staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps moms fund summer camp (scholarships) and family fun.
Moms whose kids are grown up, and love to make a difference; are welcome to attend and learn how to fund summer camp scholarships. Participating moms are rewarded luxury vacation savings and trips to the World's Best Food and Wine Parties (Aspen, Cayman Islands, Maui).
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Are you an awesome mom...who loves to invest in kids' enriching life experiences? Come to our next fun mom party to get started today.”
Why Attend Our Fun Moms Party
1. We teach moms how to participate in Recruiting for Good and help fund summer camp (camp scholarships).
2. Have adult time away from the kids and meet like-minded moms who love to make a difference.
3. Be inspired, enjoy delicious food...and LOL....
Limited space is available for sponsored brunches RSVP at HelpMoms@FundSummerCamp.com, First Sunday of Every Month starting on December 2, Brunch at 11 am North Italia, Santa Monica. Please no kids, so the adults can talk.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "For moms whose kids are in college, grown up, or who don't need funding for summer camp, but would love to help other moms and kids, join to help fund summer camp scholarships; and enjoy exclusive luxury travel rewards."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering,Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause, mom club, and personal service "Helping Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com
Fund Summer Camp, is sponsored by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
We empower and reward moms who Help Fund Summer Camp Scholarships; Join the Club Moms Love Life to help make a difference, and enjoy exclusive luxury travel rewards (World's Best Food and Wine Parties) www.OurMomsParty.com, and (Save Money on the Luxury Travel Brands Your Kids Love) www.RewardingLuxury.com ....get started today and never ever pay full-price for luxury again...to learn more visit www.MomsLoveLife.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn