"Memories of a Devil" is a Warning From Beyond the Grave

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year is 1939. The German army marches into Poland to a frosty reception. The air is thick with the threat of violence. Rumor and conspiracy lurk behind every corner. In this environment, a recently ordained Jesuit priest receives a message: “You are a target. Get out while you still can.”

Father Chester Fabisiak did not believe that warning, and it almost cost him his life. “Memories of a Devil” is a recounting of the consequences of his inaction; a dramatic, pulse-pounding, cautionary tale of the price of disbelief in evil. As readers follow Father Fabisiak’s journey from occupied Poland to the notorious Dachau concentration camp near Munich, they are shown the depths of humanity’s depravity – and of its grace. Fabisiak’s message is clear: humanity’s will is constantly threatened by evil and only resistance can stop it.

Father Fabisiak’s memoir is a treasure trove of historical facts and an important philosophical testament about humanity’s duty to challenge evil wherever it is found. While Fabisiak survived his ordeal in Dachau, he saw firsthand the cruelty and carnage of the concentration camps. His gratitude for being liberated by U.S. soldiers before he suffered that same fate propelled him to live a life of servitude as a Jesuit priest in America. After his death in 1996, his niece Danuta made sure his manuscript was converted into a memoir, so his teachings could be shared with future generations.

About Father Chester Fabisiak, SJ:

Father Chester Fabisiak, SJ devoted his life to God and his fellow human beings. He enthusiastically taught children and adolescents, seeking to prepare them for the responsibilities of this world as well as their eternal lives. His memoir, “Memories of a Devil,” is his educational, intellectual and spiritual gift to subsequent generations. It is available for purchase and download on Amazon.

Following his death in 1996, Chester’s niece, Danuta, saw that her uncle’s wishes were carried out and that his manuscript was published. She hopes that his retelling of the concentration camps will serve as a cautionary tale to humanity; that turning a blind eye to evil will result in tragedy.

