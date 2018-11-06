Expanse [EXP] Partners with Beaxy for Exchange Listing

Beaxy Exchange Partners with Expanse.Tech

All-In-One Beaxy Exchange Positioned as the Gold Standard in Global Exchanges

Having followed Expanse for many years, we are impressed with their team, stability and endurance through volatile markets.” — Artak Hamazaspyan, Beaxy CEO and Co-Founder

WASHINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expanse.Tech™ Project today announced that EXP is soon to be listed on the new exchange, Beaxy (Beaxy.com). Billed as the exchange that was built to give traders everything they need to succeed, Beaxy has also partnered with OneMarketData, a legacy finance company that services clients like Bloomberg, Scottrade, and Bank of America.

Beaxy aims to create the ultimate all-in-one cryptocurrency exchange, with more tools at your disposal than ever before and a user experience that is unmatched. Among the unique features are a loyalty program, lifetime referral rewards, instant FIAT deposits, and four layers of security architecture.

“Beaxy promises to be one of the most trader-friendly exchanges out there featuring enhanced transaction throughput, more order types than other exchanges, and 24/7 user support,” said Christopher Franko, Expanse.Tech founder. “All indications are that Beaxy will be the gold standard in exchanges of the future.”

Founded in 2015, Expanse is the first working alternative public Ethereum chain targeted at mass adoption and real-world use. Expanse is blockchain agnostic, using cutting-edge blockchain technology to build anything the community, team and partners can imagine.

“Expanse was a natural choice to be one of the first listings on Beaxy,” said Artak Hamazaspyan, Beaxy CEO and Co-Founder. “Having followed Expanse for many years, we are impressed with their team, stability and endurance through volatile markets.”

Beaxy plans to release the full platform in 1st quarter 2019. Visit Beaxy.com to learn more about ongoing promotions and to view the entire 2019 roadmap.

About Expanse

With a four-year history of consistent growth and stability, the Expanse.Tech blockchain uses cutting-edge technology with real-world utility to expand and grow, while rewarding its community, investors and partners. To learn more about Expanse, go to http://www.expanse.tech, join our Discord team chat at http://www.discordapp.com/Expanse or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/expanseofficial/. You can also follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/expansetech/.

About Beaxy

To learn more about Beaxy, go to https://beaxy.com/

