Benefit to Stop Human Trafficking Celebrates The 20-Year Anniversary Of Artist Fabrice Spies With Art Auction
For Immediate Release | Artist Fabrice Spies Silent Auction Benefiting Stop Trafficking of People (STOP) | TEXT: URBAN2020 TO 88793 to registerLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, 900401, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
SpLAshPR Agency
👤 claire@splashpragency.com
📞 (323) 877 - 8102
LOS ANGELES, November 7, 2018 — French born, U.S.-based modern artist Fabrice Spies is revealing his oeuvre of 20 specially selected works to celebrate his 20 years as a painter in America with Urban 20/20, a public online auction that will conclude with a private event in Los Angeles on December 13th.
Public bidding is OPEN ONLINE NOW through December 13 at 9pm (PST)
To browse and bid, text “urban2020” to 88793
Select paintings also on view at Atmosphere Mar Vista throughout November
Since his move from the South of France to the United States in 1998, Fabrice has refined his signature style of photo-like realism to create his most notable works to date.
To commemorate this anniversary, the artist is donating five percent of all sales — plus the full amount of the “Viva Las Vegas” painting, valued at $10,500 — to the international humanitarian organization Stop Trafficking Of People (S.T.O.P.), founded by Celhia de Lavarene.
Funds raised will go toward S.T.O.P.’s initiative to build a new rescue center for victims who have been forced into human trafficking for sexual exploitation.
About artist Fabrice Spies:
Born and raised in the South of France where he started painting at the age of 13, Fabrice Spies has found continuous inspiration from his surroundings. While his earliest work depicts the colors and movement of lavender fields and his Provençal setting, he began painting a series of historical landmarks and architectural landscapes following his move to the US in 1998. His current work reflects scenes from his environment, with notable references to the Southern California coast. Each original is signed bibi*, his nickname from childhood.
Fabrice’s work has been displayed at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, Beverly Hills Affaire in the Gardens, American Institute of Architects, as well as Art Expo New York & Las Vegas. With enormous support from his friends, family, fellow artists, and collectors, his reputation continues to soar both stateside and abroad. Fabrice currently resides in San Clemente with his wife and twin boys.
About Celhia de Lavarene, founder of STOP:
Celhia de Lavarene is the founder of Stop Trafficking Of People (STOP), an international humanitarian organization created to help victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation by providing them with medical care, comprehensive psychological and social services, and by helping them to reintegrate into society.
For nearly two decades, Celhia has worked as a UN correspondent for Jeune Afrique for RFI (Radio France Internationale) and Mediapart. She has interspersed her journalism with service on seven UN missions in countries as diverse as Cambodia, South Africa, Eastern Slavonia, East Timor, Bosnia, and Herzegovina as well as Liberia. In 2001, Jacques Paul Klein — the head of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia — hired Celhia to fight the sex slave trade, which was then, and still is now, rife in the Balkan region.
Celhia created the Special Trafficking Operations Program — also known as STOP — and built a unit of 250 local and international police officers, which she led for nearly two years until the UN mission ended. It was the first-ever such operation by the UN. During the operation, STOP identified more than 3000 victims, most of them from Eastern Europe, and was able to rescue about 300 of them. The program shut down hundreds of bars and clubs used in the illegal sex trade and provided victims with counseling.
Live Auction: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/urban-20-20-6101#
Art Gallery: www.fabricespies.com
Instagram: @fabricespiesfineart
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Fabrice-Spies-Fine-Art
STOP Website: www.stoptraffickingofpeople.org
SpLAshPR Agency
1450 2nd Street, Suite 185 | Santa Monica, CA
Claire Arnaud-Aubour
SpLAshPR Agency
+1 323-877-8102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn