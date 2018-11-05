John Marshall’s 62nd Annual IP Conference Focused on Current Developments in IP, IT & Privacy Law
Last year, the conference expanded the scope of this long-standing IP event, moving from principally single-speaker sessions to panels with plenty of time for discussions and questions from the audience. As part of this new format, the conference expanded its faculty to include a greater mix of expert speakers and thought leaders from government, the judiciary, corporations, NGOs, academia and, of course, practitioners. The event featured participants from across the U.S., Europe and South America, while still drawing extensively from local talent.
“This year, we had over 90 conference faculty from across the U.S. and abroad in 13 sessions,” said Daryl Lim, Director of John Marshall’s Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law. “This was our biggest and best conference yet. We are grateful for the continuing support of the administration, our colleagues and our partners outside John Marshall. To better showcase our conference, we set up a website dedicated to giving the latest information about the event.” The website may be accessed at https://ipconference.jmls.edu/
The Hon. Pauline Newman, Circuit Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, delivered the keynote address.
The Annual Intellectual Property Law Conference is a way for the practicing bar, students and academics to discuss and stay on top of this ever-changing field of law. The conference includes annual developments reviews in all four major fields of IP as well as breakout sessions that focus on the most current and problematic areas of IP protection. A mainstay in IP CLE programming, the conference features judicial, administrative, practitioner and academic presenters who share their insights into the most important IP developments and their future impact. Next year’s conference will be held on November 1, 2019.
The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.
