HIPAAgps Joins Forces with CyberSafe For Business

Online HIPAA compliance giant partners with cybersecurity product offering CISA compliance and litigation protections.

As a company that offers HIPAA compliance tools for SMB's, we see the need for more information sharing and protections to help these businesses continue to grow.” — Sheena Sampsel

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIPAAgps, the online HIPAA compliance tool, has recently partnered with CyberSafe For Business ™; both companies specialize in servicing the unique needs of the Small and Mid-Size Business (SMB) market.

“HIPAAgps is excited to support CyberSafe for Business in their mission to help small and midsized businesses (SMB) become more cyber aware and to help these companies find additional protections in instances where their information might be breached. As a company that offers HIPAA compliance tools for the SMB, we see the need for more information sharing and protections to help these businesses continue to grow and provide their own services and products,” says Sheena Sampsel, Program Manager for HIPAAgps.

CyberSafe For Business ™ protects businesses from cybersecurity risks and business loss with:

• $100,000 cyber insurance policy: covers the costs associated with a breach

• Post Data Breach Legal Protections: compliance with CISA creates unique and powerful protections against legal claims resulting from a qualifying cyber incident

• Cyber Threat Intelligence: members receive alerts identifying threats



About HIPAAgps: HIPAAgps is the easy-to-use, online program that makes HIPAA compliance simple. From assessment to training to documentation, HIPAAgps is the brainchild of a team of HIPAA experts who have more than a decade of success in helping organizations of all sizes become HIPAA compliant. These experts have a wide range of HIPAA experience from working as a Privacy and Security Officer for a covered entity to performing risk assessments and on-site audits for both small and large organizations. HIPAAgps offers a risk-free, money-back-guaranteed trial. www.hipaagps.com

About CyberSafe For Business™: The CyberSafe For Business™ is a cyber information sharing and collaboration platform that enables the exchange of cyber threat information between our client community and the Federal government. This collaboration assists our clients in assessing cyber related threats and vulnerabilities and helps prevent, mitigate or recover from a cyber incident. At its core, CyberSafe For Business ™ helps protect your small businesses from cybersecurity risks and business loss by combining timely threat intelligence with legal liability protection and cyber insurance coverage. Our mission is to help small businesses protect themselves from cybersecurity risks and business loss. www.cybersafeforbusiness.com



HipaaGPS easy to use tool