Idencia Adds Australasian Reseller

Idencia has signed Pizer Performance Improvement Pty. Ltd as a reseller of its product tracking service in Australia and New Zealand.

Idencia has developed a simple yet effective SaaS offering for the construction industry that we are excited to be able to offer the Australia and New Zealand markets.” — Tim Pizer, Managing Director, PPI

TOPSFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc. (“Idencia”) announced today that it is partnering with Pizer Performance Improvement Pty. Ltd (“PPI”), Hawthorn, Victoria, Australia, to resell Idencia’s product tracking software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) and RFID tags used to track concrete structures.

RFID information tracking enables users to trace production information and quality assurance records for each manufactured product. Information is collected during manufacturing and associated with each product according to the serial number produced by the RFID tag. As an example, engineering drawings, raw material information, concrete mix designs, test data and other production information along with photos can be captured and associated with each product. This information is web-hosted and can be accessed from a password protected account using a browser. So, the customer can later scan a tag embedded in a concrete product and find all related material information from the concrete batch that was used to manufacture that product.

Jeffrey M Pollock, Idencia CEO remarked: “We are delighted to partner with PPI. Managing Director, Tim Pizer, knows the market well from his prior experience at Lafarge Holcim. We see a big opportunity in Australia and New Zealand, especially given the Australian Railroad Association’s Project i-TRACE initiative starting in 2019.”

Project i-TRACE will require the use of RFID tags to track components and equipment through their life cycles. Mr. Pollock added “Idencia is ideally suited to serve this market so we are especially pleased to establish a reseller relationship with PPI.”

Tim Pizer, Managing Director of PPI, stated:

Idencia has developed a simple yet effective SaaS offering for the construction industry that we are excited to be able to offer the Australia and New Zealand markets.

I am looking forward to working with the Idencia team as we design and deliver a low cost solution for asset identification and management that will also improve safety on site for many clients.

For more information, please contact: Jeffrey M. Pollock, CEO; jpollock@idencia.com.



About Idencia

Idencia, Inc. (Topsfield, MA) offers the Idencia system, a product tracking service that advances productivity in the manufacture, construction and maintenance of products used in public infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels and railroad track. The company sells to manufacturers of precast concrete, pre-stressed concrete and steel products throughout North America, Europe and Australia.

Idencia, Inc.

461 Boston Street, Unit D3

Topsfield, MA 01983

978-212-7014

About PPI

Pizer Performance Improvement Pty. Ltd builds businesses with a simple philosophy: Work with a limited number of clients over an extended period to significantly grow enterprise value. We will deliver a better business where people know their role, processes are optimised and key metrics are in place.

RFID Tracking for Infrastructure