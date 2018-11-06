KDG’s Lehigh Valley Web Design Team Wins Two Silver Davey Awards

KDG's Allentown web design team has won two Davey Awards

The renowned awards program recognized the Allentown web design team for the second year in a row.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allentown web design team at KDG was recognized with two silver Davey Awards for their higher ed crowdfunding and business web design projects. KDG’s entries were recognized out of 3,000 submissions from around the world.

KDG’s work on Drexel University’s 2017 “24 Hours of Impact” day of giving campaign was recognized in the Website - Events category. The interactive and gamified giving portal featured a steampunk design and mobile-responsive platform that made it possible for students, alumni, and others to give from anywhere. More than 3,700 donors from across 46 states and 10 countries made gifts through the online portal during the 24-hour campaign.

The team’s work on the redesigned website for Maryland consulting firm Yaffe & Company was also recognized in the Website - Consulting category. The business web design team at KDG worked on an entirely new design for Yaffe, one that included audience portals, visual features like images and videos, and interactive content that would keep users engaged and coming back for more.

“We’re honored that two of our sites have been recognized,” says Kalyn Kates, Lead UI/UX Designer at KDG. “The awards look for the freshest ideas, not the biggest budgets, which give organizations like ours the chance to shine.”

This is the second year in a row the team at KDG has been recognized by the Davey Awards, which seeks to promote the impactful digital projects developed by small to medium-sized businesses. To view the full list of winners, visit www.daveyawards.com.

To learn more about the Lehigh Valley web design team at KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/services/web-mobile-design/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading provider of web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 17 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets and help businesses further their mission leveraging the power of technology. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

