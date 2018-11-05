BLLA Announces Downtown Los Angeles Venue for Annual Leadership Conference Feb. 11-13, 2019
From stimulating on-stage discussions & interviews, attendees can expect immersive happenings such as art installations and food & beverage hubs!
Aside from stimulating on-stage discussions and interviews, attendees can expect to participate in immersive happenings such as art installations, food & beverage hubs with new organic and health-conscious products as well as multiple exhibitions with a curated experience presented by Atomic Design. Other experiences include taking a boxing fitness class sponsored by Box Union among others."This years event is going to be spectacular, especially with these new experiences for attendees," stated Frances Kiradjian, BLLA CEO.
The conference opens with the Boutique Bootcamp and will include the more technical overview of "how to be boutique" as attendees hear from experts with critical knowledge in different areas. This educational "bootcamp" style training gives attendees access to industry insider knowledge that they can't easily find elsewhere. The pre-conference Bootcamp kicks off the two-and-a-half-day event with a line-up of cultivated speakers from all parts of the boutique industry.
The Leadership Edition began in 2012 as an event aimed at elevating the voice of hoteliers in the boutique sphere. This conference now reaches every corner of an exciting niche that has had a long climb to legitimacy. Hoteliers, designers, suppliers, artisan coffee brewers, artists, independent retailers, and even consumers congregate at these events to gain the inspiration needed to push boutique forward.
Participants, speakers, presenters, panelists, and even Stay Boutique's very own COO, Ariela Kiradjian, will tell you that "a boutique hotel is a provider of an experience that you can't get anywhere else." Speakers include the thought-leaders of today's boutique industry who will inspire participants with presentations aimed at elevating the industry's standards and its promotion to the world's travelers and consumers.
This year's speaker line-up includes personalities such as Zak Normandin, Co-Founder & CEO of Dirty Lemon, Avi Brosh, CEO of Paligroup, Larry Korman, President of AKA, Lisa Odenweller, Founder of Beaming, Benjamin Edgar Gott, Founder of Boxed Water, Nicole Centeno, Founder & CEO, Splendid Spoon, Kyle Glanville and Charles Babinski, Founders, G & B Coffee and Go Get Em Tiger, and April Uchitel, CEO, Violet Grey to name a few.
Early-bird registration and discounted advertising, sponsorship opportunities and discounted exhibit space are available until December 1, 2018. Exhibit space includes curated 10X10 booths and other immersive experiences.
ABOUT
BLLA is the world's most innovative and progressive organization dedicated to the luxury independent boutique and lifestyle industries. The association connects the world's most dynamic executives with cutting edge business and operational insight. BLLA's membership benefits allow access to the world's leading minds in the space through events, research and education. Our mission is to provide leadership and opportunities for global recognition and connections to the world's best hotels, vendors and manufacturers. All resulting in strategic interactions and access to information that helps people and organizations thrive. Join the movement that BLLA gave birth to in 2009 and become a part of something that is truly unique, exciting and inspirational. www.blla.org
Headline Sponsors include: Glamsquad, AKA Hotels, iVvy Venues, Greenberg Traurig, LG Business Solutions, Rainmaker, SuiteLife by Venture Insurance, Luxe Collection Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality, The Gettys Group, Elavon - a U.S. Bancorp Company.
Other sponsors to-date include: Westminster Teak, Mill + Thread, Simple Human, Eight Inc., Beyond TV, LATHER, Hotpoint, The Bosco, Black Bow Sweets, Art of Tea, Meier Lake, itm Mobile, Box Union, Supergoop!, Simply Gum, Good Day Chocolate, SMASHMALLOW, Icelandic Glacial, Skinny Dipped Almonds, Pizzaoki, YoGoat LA, Just Date Syrup, Hum Nutrition, HospitalityNet, HotelNewsNow, World Travel Market, Lodging Magazine, eHotelier, NEWH, AAHOA, Digital Travel, Hotel Online, Hotel Executive, Hospitality Design, Boutique Design.
FIND BLLA ONLINE
Websites: www.stayboutiqueconference.com/thetrifecta and www.blla.org
Awards Nomination page: https://www.stayboutiqueconference.com/stayboutiqueawards/
Twitter: @boutiqueleaders
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/the-boutique-and-lifestyle-leaders-association/
Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/blla
Instagram: @stayboutique_
Founded in 2010, the Stay Boutique Awards originally served to recognize leaders of independent hotels globally and the properties themselves. However, with the advent of new technologies, the boutique sector is now open and accessible to everyone. Frances Kiradjian, Founder and CEO of BLLA, stated, "We have become an inclusive community. Gone are the days when boutique simply meant intimate. Candy shops, coffee houses and even fitness studios have tapped into the potential of boutique, and BLLA is here to distinguish the outliers." The reality is that new technologies and an increasingly connected community allow business owners to facilitate wholesome experiences to any demographic, no matter the establishment or product being vended.
BLLA is honored to present the hoteliers, designers, vendors, suppliers, restauranteurs, brand leaders, and thought-innovators with the recognition they deserve. These leaders have helped boutique stake its rightful claim to "powerhouse" status. With each trophy presented on-stage, BLLA hopes to motivate the community in return, curating a climate across the industry for another year ripe with expansion and success.
Transformed from the (Travel Industry) Executive Women's Conference, The Female Empowerment Edition, held on the last day of the conference, recognizes women internationally who lead in fields related to boutique, hospitality, travel, and tourism. This conference consciously creates a forum for women to support each other and to discuss, debate, and deliberate on issues of importance as it relates to the modern female achiever. As the boutique community grows, BLLA feels it's important to tackle issues that influential women in the travel, tourism, boutique, and hospitality spaces must face in the world today. BLLA consciously supports all avenues to success for their network of femme entrepreneurs and professionals. This group is more than 10,500 women globally who belong to the network.
Frances Kiradjian
BLLA (Boutique & Lifestyle Leaders Association)
+1 818-264-4810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Rewind of the last Leadership Event