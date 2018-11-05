How to Talk to a Loved One About Opioid Addiction

Recovery expert explains how to manage anxiety before difficult conversations

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the opioid addiction crisis continues to make headlines across the country, an addiction recovery counselor offers a “PATH” for families to follow when intervening on behalf of loved ones suffering from addiction.

Chris Shea works with addicts as part of his role as a counselor and life coach. He knows families struggle with the difficult decision to intervene on behalf of someone facing addiction issues, and has come up with PATH, a formula to help families overcome that anxiety.

“PATH is short for Perspective, Acceptance, Take Action and Help others,” says Shea. “It can help anyone work through anxiety but is particularly helpful in steeling the resolve of people deciding whether to intervene in the life of an addict.”

In the first step, Perspective, Chris advises that the interveners focus on what would lead all parties to happiness and peace. “Are you happy with the current people, places or things in your life? Which of those do you need to walk away from to find that happiness? That’s step one.”

In the Acceptance phase, Chris instructs families to accept reality as it is, not as they want it to be. “Denial is a major barrier to helping those with addiction, both for the addict and their support network. Working through that can lead to major breakthroughs and lead people to the next steps of taking action and helping others.”

While the path for an addict to break their addiction will take more than a conversation, Shea says getting that person’s support network to all be on the same page is a major step in the right direction.

Chris Shea has written several books on overcoming adversity in life. His newest workbook, “Discovering ‘Who Am I?’” will be available for purchase at www.lifesjourneyblog.com in November. Chris Shea is available for interviews regarding addiction recovery and intervention. To schedule an interview in person or via Skype, contact Chris at booking@lifesjourneyblog.com.



About Chris Shea:

Chris Shea has spent over 20 years in the addiction counseling field as a clinician and administrator, responsible for the implementation of treatment program models while integrating evidence-based treatments to promote lifelong recovery. His counseling experience is preceded by an almost decade-long pastoral ministry as a hospital chaplain in DC and a retreat leader in the New England region. Chris divides his time between Lifesjourney, serving as the Director of Campus Ministry at a high school in Maryland and as an adjunct professor in the Family Studies and Community Development department of the school of Liberal Arts at Towson University as well as McDaniel College's Graduate School of Counseling.

About Chris Shea