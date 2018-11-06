VisualSP and Realdolmen Partner to Drive More Complete SharePoint and Office 365 Adoption

The two companies announced they will collaborate to drive higher adoption across those two platforms.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies that must implement organizational change to achieve higher productivity, better communication, more robust data security, and greater collaboration have a new resource.

Realdolmen helps organizations successfully implement Information and Communication Technology (ICT) changes to maximize internal collaboration and optimize customer service. VisualSP assists with digital transformation by providing automated user support for SharePoint and Office 365.

"VisualSP provides our clients with a unique and user-friendly solution that gives their users context-driven and just-in-time information", explained Tom Knockaert, Senior Unit Manager Education at Realdolmen.

The relationship will provide significant benefit to companies struggling to adopt SharePoint and/or Office 365. Realdolmen experts can support change with proven steps that produce superior results, leveraging the VisualSP Help System to help end-users understand and maximize new tools in a sustainable way.

"Our partnership definitely provides great value to digital places that we serve; Realdolmen makes digital transformation easier and VisualSP makes user adoption attainable", said Asif Rehmani, founder and CEO at VisualSP. "When users are able to self-support and self-train, there is no roadblock to adopting new tools and new business processes".

Leveraging the expertise of Realdolmen’s workforce of over 1,200 experts and the power of the VisualSP Help System, organizations no longer need to hesitate when considering digital transformation and overall organizational change for greater business output.

To find out more about how Realdolmen can help make ICT initiatives successful in your organization, visit www.realdolmen.com. To learn more about the VisualSP Help System, go to www.visualsp.com, call 630-786-7026, or contact sales@visualsp.com.

