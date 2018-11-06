Karen L. Kristjanson to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce is a change you can't anticipate as a child, and the emotional upheaval that comes with it can be extremely difficult to navigate.

According to research, outcomes for children in terms of their emotional growth and school performance are substantially better when they have both parents involved in their lives.

Co-parenting is when both parents are involved at least a third of the time in their children's lives following a divorce. It's not just a weekend thing, it's every day. Both parents continue to play an active and full role.

According to Karen L. Kristjanson, effective co-parenting is one of the best gifts separated parents can give to their children. She co-parented her two sons with their dad and learned much along the way.

Karen L. Kristjanson is the author of Co-Parenting From the Inside Out: Voices of Moms and Dads, which brings together real life co-parenting stories to inspire separated parents and help them understand co-parenting better, offering practical tips and tools that directly benefit families.

Co-Parenting from the Inside Out is a collection of 35 stories with real moms and dads in diverse circumstances, showing them making choices, sometimes struggling, and often growing. Their stories offer insights into wise decision-making, as well as practical strategies that strengthen families.

“I wanted people who read the book to recognize themselves in the stories,” says Kristjanson. “I wanted to be as inclusive as possible, so parents can see that they are not alone as they navigate their feelings and build a future.”

The answer to how to co-parent, says Kristjanson, depends on who you are, who your partner is, how many kids you have, what their ages are. Your physical health, your mental health, your financial health, and your level of self-management skills like emotional awareness will determine how well you co-parent, and the same thing goes for your ex-partner

Of course, people don't generally end a marriage unless there is something really big, like a betrayal or profound unhappiness. So there are usually feelings of anger, hurt, and loss and sadness that make co-parenting seem impossible, even when you know it’s the right thing to do for your children.

“If you want to co-parent, you're saying, ‘It'll be better for our kids if they have both of us in their lives,’ but sometimes that means you need to work cooperatively with somebody you’re more angry with than anyone in the world,’” says Kristjanson. “What I found was that the people who grappled with those feelings and let themselves grieve what they were losing and what they had lost were way more successful moving forward.”

While pain exists in most stories, there is also hope. Co-parents often feel that they have become more confident, compassionate, and parent better than ever before.

Karen also offers co-parenting coaching through her coaching practice Beyond Limits Coaching.

