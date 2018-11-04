There were 23 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 151,837 in the last 365 days.

Yellow Pages Goes Green® Announces Yearly Environmental Scholarships

Environmental telephone publisher announces $1,500 annual scholarships to graduating high school seniors whose career path is related to environmental science.

We ask that those who have resources to spread our scholarship information to schools and financial aid departments help by doing just that”
— Michael Keegan
EAST NORTHPORT, NEW YORK, USA, November 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Pages Goes Green®, an environmentally friendly telephone directory is offering $1,500 College scholarships, one per year, to distinguished graduating high school seniors whose career path is slated to take them into any field related to environmental preservation and environmental sciences. The goal of this scholarship is to encourage youth to pursue careers which impact Earth.

Those applying for the scholarships must adhere to criteria listed on the official scholarship page at https://www.yellowpagesgoesgreen.org/scholarship.php

“The environment has sustained countless years of abuse at the hands of corporations and the only way to combat the damage is through supporting the next wave of environmental engineers, scientists, and preservationists, and that’s why we have instituted this scholarship contest which will offer yearly scholarships. We ask that those who have resources to spread our scholarship information to schools and financial aid departments help by doing just that” said Yellow Pages Goes Green® Founder and CEO Michael Keegan.

Yellow Pages Goes Green®
Yellow Pages Goes Green ® (Yellow Pages Directory Inc.) provides an environmentally friendly search engine and directory vigorously supporting the green movement, promotes awareness and helps consumers easily opt-out of printed yellow pages delivery while providing a simple, effective, online alternative to print. For more information please visit https://www.yellowpagesgoesgreen.org/

Michael Keegan
Yellow Pages Directory Inc.
+1 631-482-3385
