Yellow Pages Goes Green® Announces Yearly Environmental Scholarships
Environmental telephone publisher announces $1,500 annual scholarships to graduating high school seniors whose career path is related to environmental science.
Those applying for the scholarships must adhere to criteria listed on the official scholarship page at https://www.yellowpagesgoesgreen.org/scholarship.php
“The environment has sustained countless years of abuse at the hands of corporations and the only way to combat the damage is through supporting the next wave of environmental engineers, scientists, and preservationists, and that’s why we have instituted this scholarship contest which will offer yearly scholarships. We ask that those who have resources to spread our scholarship information to schools and financial aid departments help by doing just that” said Yellow Pages Goes Green® Founder and CEO Michael Keegan.
Yellow Pages Goes Green ® (Yellow Pages Directory Inc.) provides an environmentally friendly search engine and directory vigorously supporting the green movement, promotes awareness and helps consumers easily opt-out of printed yellow pages delivery while providing a simple, effective, online alternative to print. For more information please visit https://www.yellowpagesgoesgreen.org/
